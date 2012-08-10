Original Factory-Sealed iPhones Appear on eBay for $10,000

How much would you pay for a piece of Apple history? Probably a whole lot less than what this guy is asking for... we hope. If previous Apple product auctions have shown us anything, it's that there is some sort of demand for ancient Apple products, collectible or otherwise. Unfortunately, the original iPhone released in 2007 isn't exactly a 1976 Apple I or a 1977 Apple II.

Regardless, top rated eBay seller samsonbible hopes to sell his iPhone for $10,000:

STUNNING RARE COLLECTORS CHOICE APPLE iPHONE 1ST GENERATION 8GB AND FACTORY SEALED..!!! YOU ARE SEEING A PIECE OF HISTORY..!!!! THIS IS AN INCREDIBLE COLLECTORS SHOW PIECE..!!!! THIS WOULD BE A CROWN JEWEL FOR ANY COLLECTION..!!!! AMAZING FACTORY SEALED BOX..!!! UNOPENED AND THE COLLECTORS DREAM APPLE iPHONE..!!!!!! THIS IS OFFERED FOR A LIMITED TIME….. !!!!!!! HAPPY BIDDING…!!!!

Who knows, with an enthusiastic listing like this, we'll just have to wait and see how much people are really willing to pay for a five year old unopened smartphone. Of course, the argument could be made that this device altered the course of smartphone history and it may someday become a very valuable collector's item.

Surprisingly enough, Samsonbible isn't the only one selling an unopened original iPhone. Another eBay user hopes to sell the device with a $10,000 "Buy it Now" but unlike Samsonbible, also has an option to bid. The current bid on the auction is sitting at $2,025 with over five days left to go. Do you think the original iPhone is worth $10,000? Will it be later?