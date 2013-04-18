Asus Still Top in Motherboard Sales; Gigabyte Close Behind

While Asus is still the dominant seller of motherboards, Gigabyte is nearing it in terms of raw numbers. In Q1 2013, Asus sold 5.0 million motherboards, while Gigabyte was almost at that level with an impressive 4.9 million motherboards.

Nonetheless, Asus isn't doing badly. It has an advantage with buying the needed components, and Asus still leads the high-end market segment with which higher profit margins can be made in contrast to motherboards targeted to the OEM market.

Asus and Gigabyte combined shipped 45-47 percent of all motherboards through 2012. Following Asus and Gigabyte, ASRock managed to ship seven million units in 2012, MSI six million, and ECS, Biostar, Foxconn and a couple of other companies filled up the remainder.

Competition is heating up; let's see what Asus and Gigabyte have planned to take the crown for motherboard sales.