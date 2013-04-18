Trending

Asus Still Top in Motherboard Sales; Gigabyte Close Behind

Gigabyte is right behind Asus in motherboard sales, although Asus still leads with profit margins due to the high-end segment.

While Asus is still the dominant seller of motherboards, Gigabyte is nearing it in terms of raw numbers. In Q1 2013, Asus sold 5.0 million motherboards, while Gigabyte was almost at that level with an impressive 4.9 million motherboards. 

Nonetheless, Asus isn't doing badly. It has an advantage with buying the needed components, and Asus still leads the high-end market segment with which higher profit margins can be made in contrast to motherboards targeted to the OEM market.

Asus and Gigabyte combined shipped 45-47 percent of all motherboards through 2012. Following Asus and Gigabyte, ASRock managed to ship seven million units in 2012, MSI six million, and ECS, Biostar, Foxconn and a couple of other companies filled up the remainder.

Competition is heating up; let's see what Asus and Gigabyte have planned to take the crown for motherboard sales.

Comment from the forums
  • rocknrollz 18 April 2013 02:36
    It isn't surprising, ASUS motherboards are top of the line. Have owned many of them and have yet to complain about a problem with them.
    Reply
  • excella1221 18 April 2013 02:39
    Eh.. ASUS makes quality motherboards, but I feel the premium they charge for their name is a tad much. I've since defected to ASRock boards.
    Reply
  • hp79 18 April 2013 02:56
    Yup, Asus makes great motherboards. On the contrary, intel boards really suck balls. I only had problems with DH67CF, and after a year of back and forth, intel finally gave up giving me a refund on that thing. No wonder intel is pulling out of the motherboard market.
    Reply
  • crysex 18 April 2013 02:57
    Top my @ss, my ASUS Sabertooth MOBO is still broken. RMAed it but nothing fixed. Terrible customer service and poor quality! I wont buy another POS from them.
    Reply
  • lostmyclan 18 April 2013 02:57
    for now i got 5 asrock mother boards and none asus! basic asus z77 i get an asrock z77 extreme 6 same price. asrock do beter and beter.
    Reply
  • dimar 18 April 2013 03:31
    Tried Asrock X79 once, and had too many stability issues. Then replaced it with Asus, and everything was perfect!
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 18 April 2013 03:32
    dont have anything bad to say about asus i never had an issue with any of their mobo's. i also have a radeon HD 7770 by asus too
    Reply
  • jossrik 18 April 2013 05:29
    I'm on my first Asus board right now from mainly MSI, and I have to say, I like the MSIs better. Probably would have went with MSI again, but my little brother donated his old Asus board to me. He had to RMA it and I got the referb fresh outta the box, but have had nothing but problems with it. The USBs are randomly going out and I have to keep moving my mousey, keyboard only sometimes works at bios select screen, and that's the old PS2 connector type (I think that's what it's called, it's been a while.)
    Reply
  • Aviad Grobler 18 April 2013 06:37
    Hp79 I have all my computers were with Intel motherboard and in all the companies I have worked in the back bone of the company computer were with Intel board and how does the saying goes they keep on going and going and going they are the best reliable boards out there and I will be sad when they do leave in the end. ps all my home computer are also intel boards and they also only know one thing and that is to work and zero problems :))))
    Reply