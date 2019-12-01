Premium Chromebook Steal: Get Asus’ 14-Inch C425 for $60 Off

A premium Chromebook might be a tough sell starting at $649 ( sorry Google ), but if you’re after a sweet Cyber Monday deal on a chromebook you won’t actually hate to use and look at, Asus’ Chromebook C425 is a comparative steal at $319.99 at Amazon . That’s $180 off its MSRP, and $60 off its lowest Amazon price just a few days ago.

For that price, you get a premium silver shell that borrows heavily from the company’s ZenBook line, a 1080p IPS screen with slim bezels, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of local eMMC storage, along with an Intel Core M3-8100Y CPU. Those are quite good specs for a Chromebook. Mulitaskers and those who aren’t good about closing tabs will love the 8GB of RAM in particular.

Asus Chromebook C425: was $380, now $319.99

One thing in particular to note about this Chromebook is that it lacks a touchscreen. So if you are looking for something to run Android apps, you should look elsewhere. But for a Web-focused productivity laptop, the C425 looks to bring a whole lot of premium for not a lot of price.