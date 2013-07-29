Dell Reveals the UltraSharp 32-inch Ultra HD Monitor

Dell’s upcoming UltraSharp 32-inch monitor made an appearance at SIGGRAPH 2013. It features a 32-inch IGZO panel that provides 1.07 billion colors and an Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160. The monitor features a new aluminum stand with the same height adjustment, pivot and swiveling features as the Ultrasharp U2412M, and houses a built-in USB hub and SD card reader along its left side.

Though Dell has yet to reveal further information on the IGZO panel, Engadget has noted it features a matte finish with “tweaks to reduce any grainy images that may creep in” and that they can “confirm the image quality – especially when it comes to handling rich blacks."

The Ultrasharp 32 Ultra HD monitor is expected to be released in Q4 2013. Dell has not yet provided further information on its technical specifications, pricing or availability.