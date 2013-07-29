Dell Reveals the UltraSharp 32-inch Ultra HD Monitor

Dell’s upcoming UltraSharp 32-inch monitor made an appearance at SIGGRAPH 2013. It features a 32-inch IGZO panel that provides 1.07 billion colors and an Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160. The monitor features a new aluminum stand with the same height adjustment, pivot and swiveling features as the Ultrasharp U2412M, and houses a built-in USB hub and SD card reader along its left side.
Though Dell has yet to reveal further information on the IGZO panel, Engadget has noted it features a matte finish with “tweaks to reduce any grainy images that may creep in” and that they can “confirm the image quality – especially when it comes to handling rich blacks."
The Ultrasharp 32 Ultra HD monitor is expected to be released in Q4 2013. Dell has not yet provided further information on its technical specifications, pricing or availability.
I'll probably wait till other panel manufacturers start mass producing for the price to come down even faster. Also, HDMI 2.0 please.
This will be interesting. I will also like to disagree strongly with GIOVANNI-L. First off, you refer to gamers, for which you a true about meaninglessness. They just want a bigger 1080. However, professionals should love this thing. I for one think that the 2~4k will be well worth it. You will know when you have serious work to do.
It will take some more time to get this near 3000 or even less...
I am really happy that we are now getting some really good monitors to desktops too! So far it has been a luxury reserved for highed phones and tablets!