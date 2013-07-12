Trending

MSI GeForce GTX 780 Lightning Release Date Revealed

By

A new teaser from MSI indicates the upcoming arrival of the GTX 780 Lightning graphics card.

MSI has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming flagship GTX 780 Lightning graphics card. While the teaser might not directly refer to the graphics card itself, it is undoubtedly hinting at the GTX 780 Lightning. This can be concluded through at least three hints: the "thunder" reference, the fact that so far there is no GTX 780 Lightning, as well as that when the release date is shown, MSI has highlighted the numbers 7, 8, and 0.

Rumor has it that the card will feature the redundant BIOS, as well as features such as lifts for BIOS limits that protect the card from damage through overvolting or such. This means that the card might actually be overclockable beyond the limits that Nvidia has set. Given that a number of GTX 780s are known to be limited as to how far they can be clocked simply by voltage restrictions, a lift on the voltage limits could provide some very interesting results.

According to the trailer, assuming that our conclusions about it are that it is referring to the GTX 780 Lightning, it will come out August 7, 2013.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dutchling 12 July 2013 00:53
    Hopefully it can push out more performance, I don't even feel the need to OC my EVGA GTX 780 to get 1 frame more.
    Reply
  • __-_-_-__ 12 July 2013 02:20
    I can hear an overpriced value
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 12 July 2013 06:47
    This should go in the ADS sections, not in news.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 12 July 2013 07:01
    ... I want.

    And value doesn't even come into the equation in the first place; it's a $650 graphics card to begin with. :P
    Reply
  • CommentariesAnd More 13 July 2013 05:33
    Just a GPU for the high budget Overclocker who cant get a Titan just yet. The GTX 780 already had a great power , no need to OC unless you want to showoff or get that #1 spot on 3DMark using a GTX780 setup. Giving The GTX 780 lightning to a average user/overclocker is like giving Hitman the TressFX. And giving it to a pro is more like giving TressFX to Lara Croft.
    Reply
  • damian86 14 July 2013 00:57
    Please give us 760's!!
    Reply
  • ITDUDE909 19 July 2013 08:26
    This system will definitely be way over-priced due to OEM manufacturing, cost in parts and paying for the warranty on systems lie these.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 19 July 2013 08:35
    11187041 said:
    This system will definitely be way over-priced due to OEM manufacturing, cost in parts and paying for the warranty on systems lie these.

    ... this is a single card, not a system. I think you commented on the wrong article by mistake.
    Reply
  • ITDUDE909 19 July 2013 17:35
    11187071 said:
    11187041 said:
    This system will definitely be way over-priced due to OEM manufacturing, cost in parts and paying for the warranty on systems lie these.

    ... this is a single card, not a system. I think you commented on the wrong article by mistake.

    Whoops your right my bad.

    Reply