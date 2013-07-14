Intel's Haswell-X Xeon EP Processor Surfaces in Malaysia

The Intel Haswell-X Xeon EP processor made an appearance in a visit from VR-Zone’s Nebojsa Novakovic to one of Intel’s facilities in Penang, Malaysia during Intel’s “Design in Asia” tour. The processor appears to be the Socket 2011-3 Haswell EP or Xeon E5 v3 and features 14 cores, a 35 MB cache, twin 9.6 GT/s QPI channels, and support for quad channel DDR4-2133 memory.

Even though the processor is still at least a year from commercial announcement, and the Ivy Bridge EP chips will only be arriving this summer, it seems that Intel’s Haswell Xeons have already reached at least the QS phase. Selected customers may be receiving fully working ES versions by the end of the year.