Windows Phone 8 Huawei Ascend W3 Leaked in Screenshot

The rumored Huawei Ascend W3 has been shown in leaked images, revealing a high-end Windows Phone 8-powered smartphone. Obtained by Chinese site WinP, the photos show a large-screened handset running Microsoft's just-released mobile platform.
According to details shown on the calendar app live tile, the Ascend W3 will feature a 4.5-inch screen, with a measurement of 132 x 67 x 10mm. The camera on the back is said to deliver an 8-megapixel resolution, as well as the ability to record 1080p video.
Several reports have pointed towards a budget based Ascend W1 device, but the Chinese manufacturer has yet to confirm the handset, nor comment on any other Windows Phone 8 devices it has in the pipeline. Speculation has suggested that Huawei is waiting until CES 2013 to announce its Windows Phone 8 devices, which takes place in January.
I owned an HTC Evo Shift for a while. It was a decent product at best, to be quite honest. The Sliding keyboard was wobbly from the get go, the screen was of decent quality (LCD), the touch screen was a bit finnicky. Then eventually the screen's backlight just decided to stop working about a year into my ownership. Oddly enough, I jumped into a pool with it one night by accident, and it still worked.. I soon after bought a Samsung Galaxy Nexus and never looked back. The quality is leaps and bounds over my HTC. I probably won't buy another HTC product ever again.
They sell LTE network equipment so the phone is bound to be pretty darn stable
I wouldn't count on it. There are companies that are really good at some stuff, but meh at others.
For example, Intel's GPU department, AMD's CPU department, and Apple's Apple TV.
They are alright, I've seen a few of them around and held my friends one.
Built quite well, screen could be better but you get what you pay for (he got a cheapy $200 model)
As for HTC, they have had the odd dodgy model but on the whole they are fairly good quality phones although they are still trumped by Samsung and then Nokia. Really thinking of getting either the Lumia 920 or the ATIV...