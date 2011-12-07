LG's Xnote Z330 is the Thinnest Ultrabook Yet

On Tuesday LG announced its own entry into the ultrabook arena, the LG Xnote Z330 measuring just 0.5787-inches thick and weighing around 2.7 pounds, making it one of the thinnest ultrabooks to date. LG manages to keep things thin and lite thanks to its 0.315-inch-thin bezel Shuriken tech which allows the ultrabook's 13.3-inch LED-backlit screen to fit within a 12-inch space.
According to the specs, the LG ultrabook sports a default resolution of 1366 x 768, 4 GB of memory, an integrated Intel HD 3000 GPU, and a choice of Intel’s Core i5-2467M (1.6 GHz) or Core i7-2637M (1.7 GHz) processors. Consumers also have a choice between a 120 GB SATA 6 Gbps SSD or a 256 GB SATA 3 Gbps SSD.
As for other features, LG's Xnote Z330 provides HDMI output, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, Intel WIDI, Bluetooth 3.0+HS, USB 3.0, a microSD card reader, battery life of around six hours, and a less than 10-second Windows 7 Home Premium (64-bit) boot time thanks to "Rapid Start Technology."
So far LG hasn't provided any dates for a North American release, but the device will arrive in South Korea during the middle of the month costing between $1,509 and $1,863 USD (1.7m - 2.6-m Won), depending on the configuration.
They have for a while, just kept them domestic mostly for a while.
They're generally quite good actually, amazing displays.
Possibly because a 13.3" diagonal screen is less than 12" wide!
I like the ASUS ultrabook and would love to add one to my collection of toys but the price to performance here is just ridiculous. These LG's look nice and all but I don't see many people buying them at that high a premium.
0.5787-inches" why don't you use milimeters? Uhg America can say what they want, but they are still behind...