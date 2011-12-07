Trending

LG's Xnote Z330 is the Thinnest Ultrabook Yet

By

LG's new ultrabook measures just 0.5787-inches "thin" and sports Intel's WIDI technology.

On Tuesday LG announced its own entry into the ultrabook arena, the LG Xnote Z330 measuring just 0.5787-inches thick and weighing around 2.7 pounds, making it one of the thinnest ultrabooks to date. LG manages to keep things thin and lite thanks to its 0.315-inch-thin bezel Shuriken tech which allows the ultrabook's 13.3-inch LED-backlit screen to fit within a 12-inch space.

According to the specs, the LG ultrabook sports a default resolution of 1366 x 768, 4 GB of memory, an integrated Intel HD 3000 GPU, and a choice of Intel’s Core i5-2467M (1.6 GHz) or Core i7-2637M (1.7 GHz) processors. Consumers also have a choice between a 120 GB SATA 6 Gbps SSD or a 256 GB SATA 3 Gbps SSD.

As for other features, LG's Xnote Z330 provides HDMI output, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, Intel WIDI, Bluetooth 3.0+HS, USB 3.0, a microSD card reader, battery life of around six hours, and a less than 10-second Windows 7 Home Premium (64-bit) boot time thanks to "Rapid Start Technology."

So far LG hasn't provided any dates for a North American release, but the device will arrive in South Korea during the middle of the month costing between $1,509 and $1,863 USD (1.7m - 2.6-m Won), depending on the configuration.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ksampanna 07 December 2011 10:23
    Unless the prices come down to sub $1000 for respectable configurations, there's no way these things will capture the 40% market share as hoped by Intel.
    Reply
  • elgranchuchu 07 December 2011 10:24
    that's the way you get inside a market (kicking some @****)
    Reply
  • jiyung 07 December 2011 10:24
    LG doing laptops o_o That's nice.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 07 December 2011 10:42
    Change the crappy intel graphics, put an E-450 fusion and you have a real "ultrabook". Enough cpu performance, better and hassle free gpu and more important, $200-250 cheaper.
    Reply
  • bobusboy 07 December 2011 10:55
    I love social engineering "if we keep telling people that we will have 40% maybe we'll get 40%"
    Reply
  • 07 December 2011 10:56
    How the hell do you fit 13.3" worth of screen into a 12" space?
    Reply
  • RealJames 07 December 2011 11:02
    jiyungLG doing laptops o_o That's nice.

    They have for a while, just kept them domestic mostly for a while.
    They're generally quite good actually, amazing displays.
    Reply
  • lp231 07 December 2011 11:06
    LG- Life's Good :)
    Reply
  • Richeemxx 07 December 2011 11:13
    WutHow the hell do you fit 13.3" worth of screen into a 12" space?
    Possibly because a 13.3" diagonal screen is less than 12" wide!

    I like the ASUS ultrabook and would love to add one to my collection of toys but the price to performance here is just ridiculous. These LG's look nice and all but I don't see many people buying them at that high a premium.
    Reply
  • spookie 07 December 2011 11:33
    "measuring just
    0.5787-inches" why don't you use milimeters? Uhg America can say what they want, but they are still behind...
    Reply