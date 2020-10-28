Noctua Adds NH-D15S & NH-U9S to Chromax.Black Lineup

You may be a fan of Noctua's prowess when it comes to silent operation, but not everybody is fond of the company's classy brown-and-beige theme. Now, Noctua is expanding its lineup of Chromax.black CPU coolers with the NH-D15S chromax.black and NH-U9S chromax.black, giving you a few more options to choose from.

These coolers are identical to their standard, non-blacked out variants, other than having a black coating on the heatsinks and fans. The NH-D15S is the single-fan, asymmetrical variant of the ever-so-famous NH-D15, packing a dual-tower design that sandwiches a single, huge NF-A15 HS-PWM 150mm fan in between. This fan will spin at up to 1500 RPM, which isn't much, but offers all the cooling power most systems need without getting too loud.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Noctua) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Noctua)

Meanwhile, the NH-D9S Chromax.black features a small, single-tower design with a single NF-A9 PWM fan. This fan spins at up to 2000 RPM, and you can opt to install a second spinner to increase its cooling capacity.

Noctua says that it went the full mile in turning these units black, not only using black plastics in the fans and painting the heatsink black, but also fully darkening the mounting assembly, fan clips and more.

Both of the coolers support AMD's AM4 socket and Intel's LGA1200 socket, and come priced at $89 and $65 for the NH-D15S Chromax.black and NH-D9S chromax.black, respectively.

For more information about Noctua's product roadmap, check out their product roadmap update from this summer.