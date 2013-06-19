Naughty Wicked Paradise Supports Oculus Rift

Just like that "adult" app that was developed for Google Glass, someone was bound to develop a naughty game to take advantage of the Oculus Rift VR headset. The developer is named Wicked Paradise, and describes its upcoming title as the world's first fully immersive erotic virtual reality adventure game. Instead of watching an erotic movie or reading an erotic book where you serve as merely an observer, the game makes you the actual main character.

Oh my.

"Imagine playing Leisure Suit Larry but instead of watching a screen, you are inside the game," reads the game's description. "Imagine the world and its inhabitants look highly realistic. Imagine walking into a bar in Wicked Paradise, noticing a beautiful lady, talking to her, and seducing her. Imagine playing your cards right and having passionate wild sex with her."

Oh my again.

As someone who has used the Oculus Rift twice since January, there's no question as to how immersive this game will get. Just last week I got a chance to play Half-Life 2 using the Rift, and I had forgotten what it was like standing side-by-side with a NPC. Unlike the demo shown at CES, this NPC actually talked (I can't remember the exactly timeline this scenario takes place), and it's somewhat unsettling. Your brain is tricked into thinking this person really is standing next to you, but when you reach out in the real world, there's nothing but air (unless someone actually sneaks up).

That said, just imagine a game like the one in development by Wicked Paradise. Instead of watching in third person, you're in the middle of the action in first person. Virtual girls and guys are literally in your face. Kinda.

So who are those behind this VR erotica? Check this out. "Wicked Paradise consists of a team of seasoned video game industry veterans with dozens of shipped AAA titles under our belts such as Rage, the Call of Duty series, Lost Planet, Madden, PlanetSide 2, and many many more," reads the company description. Yep, mostly first-person shooter vets… how about that!

"We are all very excited about the future of digital entertainment and are using our years of experience creating the highest quality videogames to create an erotic virtual reality adventure game that will blow your socks off!" the description adds.