A Carrying Case to Fit Your LAN Party Needs

The Transporter Carry Bag is made out of special polyester material with the dimensions of 23.62" x 11.82" x 23.62" (L*W*H). In addition, it has a 11.82" x 1.81" x 11.82" (L*W*H) large pocket and a small pocket of 11.82" x 1.81" x 9.06" (L*W*H) on either side of the carrying bag for your other peripherals.
Features:
- Rain/Dust/Snow resistant
- Designed to fit even the largest gaming chassis including the Level 10 GT or Corsair 800D
- Store your peripherals such as your keyboard, mouse & headset
- Holds up to 220 pounds
- Red/Black styling
Read more on the Thermaltake Transporter Carry Bag at the product page.
Edit: Overall dimensions corrected to 23.62" x 11.82" x 23.62" (L*W*H)
And I always preferred LAN parties with a gaming laptop, but if you have a car, I guess a desktop could do :D
Sorry, I have tried doing LAN parties with a laptop and a sleeping bag, roughing it for 3 days, at the end I stink and have a bad back. Nope, just load up the car and have a relaxing 3 days of techno-dweeb heaven. Might even get to play a few games as well as leeching other peoples torrented TV & music.
it has a computer in the bottem turned on its sides motherboard is on the bottem, and not a small motherboard, a big one with s big case, side would have a mounted lcd, i imagine 22 inch , than there would be a wood, or metal, what ever you prefer above the pc, as a keyboard and mouse setup, and the two sides would sling out for speakers, and possibly a 5.1
i figure in total... about 50-60lbs, but if you want a mobile pc, this would be the best way to go asside from a desktop replacement at over 2000$
Magical.