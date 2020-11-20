Best Black Friday ThinkPad X1 Carbon Deals

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a favorite among mainstream productivity consumers and business users, thanks to its lightweight design, amazing keyboard and long battery life. As we enter Black Friday season (yes, it’s a season now), we’re eagerly watching deals on one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy.



That’s why we’re making a page dedicated to deals on the two newest ThinkPad X1 Carbon models, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7. The Gen 8 is the most recent, and packs your choice of 10th Gen U-series Intel processors. The Gen 7, meanwhile, has 8th gen U-series processor options. These are the two most powerful Intel low-power processor options available right now, so both are still plenty relevant.



Both the Gen 7 and Gen 8 X1 Carbon laptops have also been out long enough that we’d expect to see deals on both, though the Gen 7 model will likely be cheaper. If the X1 Carbon isn't your style, check out the best Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deals or our general Black Friday laptop deals hub.



Best Black Friday ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Deals

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is the most recent ThinkPad X1 Carbon model on the market, and has 10th gen Intel U-series processor options starting from Core i5. That’s as powerful as you’re going to get for an Intel low-power series processor, and it packs Intel UHD graphics.

That’s great, because this laptop also has display options ranging from FHD to 4K. And that low-power chip should also save you some battery life, with the Gen 8 hitting a 10:45 lifetime on our benchmark.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $2,279 now $950 @ Lenovo The Intel Core i5-10210U version of the X1 Carbon Gen 8 with Integrated UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD and an FHD IPS display is currently down to under $1000 on Lenovo's website. Only half of the coupons for these deal were claimed at time of writing.View Deal

Best Black Friday ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Deals

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 came out a little under a year before the X1 Carbon Gen 8, but is still plenty relevant and is likely to have cheaper deals. It has 8th gen Intel U-series processor options starting from Core i5, which is still the second most powerful Intel U-series line around (at least from Intel).

It also uses Intel UHD graphics and has display options ranging from FHD to 4K. At 9:30, it’s battery life is somewhat shorter than its successor, but is still plenty useable and might be worth a price drop for some.