Valve Now Allowing Banned Players Access to Games

Valve’s apparently updated its account policies to allow banned players to access their games. Previously, users who had been banned from their Steam account were locked out from playing their games, bringing up complaints about Steam’s DRM.
Valve’s change in policy was quietly implemented, according to a recent forum post by Steam forums Volunteer Moderator Heffebaycay, about two months ago. Heffebaycay’s response spawned out of a thread regarding EA’s recent policy change also allowing banned players to access their game.
Under the new policy, banned Steam members no longer have their accounts disabled but now have “account locking” set, meaning that while they’re able to access their games, they will be unable to buy games, redeem codes, or trade items.
You have not seen statistics then. Huge majority of the gamers are single player with only occasional multiplayer experience.
Maybe this policy change is related to other kinds of bans, such as those caused by fraudulent payment, sharing/buying/selling accounts, using the account for phishing, etc...
The whole point is to stop people from cheating. Why restrict their access to single player games? It must be more complicated than we think.
Ehh, it's not always fraudulent. I don't know all the specifics, but there have been times when something unforeseen happens regarding payment and people's accounts have been disabled - with no recourse for appeal.