Trending

Zowie Gear Launches the Camade Cable Management Device

By

The Zowie Gear Camade is the company's first cable management device and a fearsome competitor to the humble binder clip.

Peripheral manufacturer Zowie Gear has launched the Camade cable management device for users who experience inconveniences with their mouse cable, whether due to to "space constraints, caught cable or cable entanglement".

Additionally, the Camade's adjustable spring design allows users to choose a comfortable height and the device is equipped with a rubber clip that will fit a wide range of mouse cables.

The Zowie Gear Camade will be available in May 2013 in three different colours with a MSRP of €24.99 / $24.99 (not including sales tax). Personally, we're more inclined to opt for the "cheaper-than-chips" office binder clip for our cable management needs and can recommend this assorted box of 30 OfficeMate OIC binder clips which costs just $7.77 with free shipping.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lpedraja2002 03 April 2013 04:12
    A video showing how it works would be nice.
    Reply
  • amuffin 03 April 2013 05:07
    $25!??????

    What are you doin.
    Reply
  • Cons29 03 April 2013 05:24
    i realized i just stared at these for 10 seconds, thinking how it would be used, how it works.
    but for $25, no thanks
    Reply
  • falchard 03 April 2013 07:25
    I use zip ties.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 03 April 2013 07:42
    "Cable management device"? Really?

    For $25, this is for the pretentious, computer-illiterate users who thing the fix to any problem is to throw money at it.

    I'll stick with my twist ties, thanks.
    Reply
  • jack1982 03 April 2013 12:23
    I just use my stapler on top of the mouse cable so it doesn't slide too far off the desk. For $25 more that thing doesn't even staple I bet :)
    Reply
  • Non-Euclidean 03 April 2013 13:04
    Lets see... 25 for something I dont need, or 2-3 nice bottles of Belgian beer. I'll take the malted beverage, thank you.
    Reply
  • Non-Euclidean 03 April 2013 13:05
    "Peripheral manufacturer Zowie Gear has launched the income separation device for users who experience inconveniences with their mouse cable, whether due to to "space constraints, caught cable or cable entanglement".

    Fixed
    Reply
  • Non-Euclidean 03 April 2013 13:10
    Lets try this again (thanks for no editing)

    Peripheral manufacturer Zowie Gear has launched the income separation device for users who experience inconveniences with their mouse cable, whether due to to "space constraints, caught cable, cable entanglement, limited imagination, general cluelessness or just low IQ".

    Fixed
    Reply
  • Ron Ll 03 April 2013 17:23
    $25 buys a new wireless mouse with enough left over for several bottles of cheap beer..
    Reply