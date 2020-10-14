Unbeatable Value: $550 Ryzen 5 3600 + GTX 1660 Gaming PC

If you're looking to get into PC gaming, there's a few ways you can go about it. You'll need a PC naturally, but the question is then whether you upgrade your existing rig, build a new one from scratch, or just buy a pre-built and get straight into the game. For many starters, the last option is a great way to get going, as it's a relatively fuss-free way of getting set up.

In light of that, we spotted a deal on Newegg for a pre-built PC that packs quite a punch, but only costs $550. This system is the ABS Challenger Gaming PC, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card, 8 GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512 GB SSD. That's one of the best Prime Day gaming PC deals you'll find today.

Ryzen 5 3600 & GTX 1660 Gaming PC: Was $899, Now $550

This ABS Challenger Gaming PC features an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 six-core CPU and Nvidia GTX 1660 graphics, along with 8 GB of DDR4 memory and a 512 GB SSD -- the perfect setup for newcomers to PC gaming or those shopping on a budget.

With specs like these, you'll be ready to get into 1080p gaming at appreciable framerates, so do also look for one of the best Prime Day gaming monitor deals for a screen to match.

Of course, we do have to note the system's limitations: you'll very quickly want to upgrade the memory to 16 GB, but that shouldn't cost much, and if you really get into the hobby and start accumulating a bigger game library, chances are you'll also want a bigger SSD.

In the basis though, the combo of the Ryzen 5 3600 CPU (our review here), and the GTX 1660 graphics card will likely keep you happy for quite some time to come. The CPU is powerful enough with six cores that it will be able to handle a mid-tier GPU upgrade down the line, but if you stick to 1080p gaming, chances are you won't need an upgrade for the next 3 years or so -- unless you like turning all the graphics quality sliders up and find out that you're quite the enthusiast.

We recently built a PC with similar specs, using the same CPU and almost the same graphics card, and that system cost almost $800 to build. Sure, it had a 1TB SSD, a GTX 1660 Super (instead of regular GTX 1660) and more memory, but those don't make that big a difference to the budget.

The system even comes with a Windows 10 installation, a hint of RGB, and a keyboard and mouse to get you started.