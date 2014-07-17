Acer's New UHD Monitor is a Little More Affordable

4K monitors are hitting the market like a summer insect infestation, and although not all 4K monitors are created equal, one commonality is that they are all rather expensive. But a new monitor from Acer appears to take a step in the right (read: cheaper) direction.

The Acer CB280HK is a 28-inch monitor, and while it has only been spotted in Europe, it is listed there for pre-order at around €500. This is a bit less than almost all competing monitors, at least in Europe, for what looks like a similar-performing unit. It has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, is driven by a TN panel, has LED backlighting, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and a 1 ms gray-to-gray response time. Although the TN panel is an 8-bit + HiFRC panel capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors, it can only cover 72 percent of the NTSC color space.

Connectivity is provided by an HDMI 1.4 port, DisplayPort 1.2, Mini-DisplayPort 1.2 and a DVI port. Acer is even generous enough to fit the monitor with a very capable stand that lets you adjust the monitor's height, pivot, swivel and tilt – something not found on most competing monitors. It even looks like it has a 100 mm VESA mount.

No exact word on availability just yet, but hopefully this one will also make it to the U.S.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.