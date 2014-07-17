Acer's New UHD Monitor is a Little More Affordable

4K monitors are hitting the market like a summer insect infestation, and although not all 4K monitors are created equal, one commonality is that they are all rather expensive. But a new monitor from Acer appears to take a step in the right (read: cheaper) direction.
The Acer CB280HK is a 28-inch monitor, and while it has only been spotted in Europe, it is listed there for pre-order at around €500. This is a bit less than almost all competing monitors, at least in Europe, for what looks like a similar-performing unit. It has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, is driven by a TN panel, has LED backlighting, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and a 1 ms gray-to-gray response time. Although the TN panel is an 8-bit + HiFRC panel capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors, it can only cover 72 percent of the NTSC color space.
Connectivity is provided by an HDMI 1.4 port, DisplayPort 1.2, Mini-DisplayPort 1.2 and a DVI port. Acer is even generous enough to fit the monitor with a very capable stand that lets you adjust the monitor's height, pivot, swivel and tilt – something not found on most competing monitors. It even looks like it has a 100 mm VESA mount.
No exact word on availability just yet, but hopefully this one will also make it to the U.S.
4k 60hz, maybe. 4k 120hz, we are all dreaming a bit too much now :p
Cheaper 4K panels are great, but a quality 1440 at 120Hz is still the sweet spot for me and my gaming rig for at least another year (well maybe the 3440x1440 monster from LG!)
HDMI 2.0 won't even do 4k@120Hz - it's only about as fast as DisplayPort 1.2. DP1.3 will do it, but the spec isn't even finalized yet.
The reason I want 120hz is so that it supports G-Sync, meaning I would have a 4K monitor that I wouldn't have to worry too much about graphics power with. Because of the G-Sync, I could grow into running 4K, 120hz, as GPUs came around that could do that in a single card.
That's a fair point, but my wish was for long term.
If this thing were to happen short term, it would have to use the same thing that early 4k displays did and stitch the picture together with a pair of DP 1.2 connections. Though that would probably wreak havoc with the G-sync module, unless they used two of them and were left with a monitor more expensive than the average gaming computer.