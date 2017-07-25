Trending

Acer Expands Aspire GX-281 Series With New Ryzen Models

By

Acer has expanded its Aspire GX-281 line-up with a host of Ryzen powered PCs. These are the same Acer Aspire computers we spotted at Computex 2017.

The company has stepped up its AMD-powered PC offerings with a number of new models featuring a variety of processors, starting with AMD’s 3.2GHz quad core Ryzen 5 1400 and going all the way up to the eight core Ryzen 7 1700X running at 3.4GHz. Acer’s complete line of GX PCs run Windows 10 Home 64-bit and share the same outward appearance. The case(s) measure 6.89 x 18.24 x 15.67" (W x D x H) and features a solid black finish with red accents and lighting.

On the lower end of the pricing spectrum, the GX-281-UR11 is a capable machine sporting a Ryzen 5 1400,  8GB of DDR4, and a GeForce GTX 1050 2GB for just under $800. Spend an extra $100 and you can bump up to a hexacore AMD Ryzen 5 1600 system with a beefier GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. On the high end, the GX-281-UR14 is an eight core Ryzen 7 1700X powered machine with 16GB of DDR4, GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, a 256GB SSD and 2TB serial ATA/600 spinning disk.

Other standard features include a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and four USB 2.0 ports. Display output includes both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort headers.  Network features include a standard RJ-45 jack and 802.11ac wireless connectivity.

The Acer Aspire GX-281 line of PCs are available now on the company website, and will be available from other retailers “soon.”

AcerGX-281-UR14GX-281-UR15GX-281-UR11
CPUAMD Ryzen 7 1700XAMD Ryzen 5 1600AMD Ryzen 5 1400
Memory16GB DDR48GB DDR48GB DDR4
Graphics CardGeForce GTX 1070GeForce GTX 1050 TiGeForce GTX 1050
Storage256GB SSD 1x2TB Serial ATA/600 1TB Serial ATA/300 1TB Serial ATA/300
Expansion Slots333
Optical DriveDVD-RAM/±R/±RWDVD-RAM/±R/±RWDVD-RAM/±R/±RW
I/O1x PCI Express x164x USB 2.0 Ports2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 PortsNetwork (RJ-45)IEEE 802.11acAudio Line In / Out1x PCI Express x164x USB 2.0 Ports2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 PortsNetwork (RJ-45)IEEE 802.11acAudio Line In / Out1x PCI Express x164x USB 2.0 Ports2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 PortsNetwork (RJ-45)IEEE 802.11acAudio Line In / Out
PSU500W500W500W
OSWindows 10 Home 64-bitWindows 10 Home 64-bitWindows 10 Home 64-bit
Price$1,500$900$800
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 10tacle 25 July 2017 22:21
    Well that Ryzen 1700x build price is about on par with what one can build on PC Part Picker except building your own you'll get higher quality components for the same price. The exception being the insane over $500USD pricing of GTX 1070s right now which would put a self-build over $1500.
  • captaincharisma 25 July 2017 22:59
    nice to see acer coming out with new office PC's :D
  • caustin582 25 July 2017 23:05
    What's with the weird naming pattern? 14 > 15 > 11?
  • alextheblue 26 July 2017 05:11
    19982411 said:
    Well that Ryzen 1700x build price is about on par with what one can build on PC Part Picker except building your own you'll get higher quality components for the same price.
    Which is why I always end up building my own. I see units that seem pretty decent for the money, but then I start thinking about what parts they're using. Outside of expensive boutique builders, OEMs use the cheapest parts they can get away with. So anything in my price range would be equipped with: Cheapest SSD and/or HDD, dirt-cheap RAM probably clocked at 2133, barely adequate cooling, $15 PSU (not joking), barebones motherboard wholly unsuited for tuning/overclocking, etc.
  • Noel-david 26 July 2017 05:54
    looking awesome and very stylish, memory, storage capacity very well price rate also not high rate totally good and i like these <a href="http://www.tech-support-phone-number.com/?rel=ugc">Acer</a> Expands Aspire GX-281 Series With New Ryzen Model
  • Kennyy Evony 26 July 2017 06:51
    anyone actually purchased a rebuilt system in the last 10 years?
  • Kennyy Evony 26 July 2017 06:51
    should have said pre-built... i need sleep
  • AgentLozen 26 July 2017 12:33
    KennyyEvony said:
    anyone actually purchased a prebuilt system in the last 10 years?

    It's been a loooong time since I've bought something prebuilt. The last time I did, it was an HP computer with a Pentium III 800Mhz, 256MB RAM, 40GB hard drive, and an nVidia TnT2 Pro.

    I think this is a good deal though. $1500 is what you should expect to pay for what Acer's put together here.
