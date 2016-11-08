Acer's New 27-Inch BE270U Monitor Offers 1440p Resolution

Acer released a new 27" QHD-resolution IPS panel called the BE27OU to expand its lineup of 2560x1440 monitors.

The BE27OU has a refresh rate of 75Hz and boasts 100% sRBG coverage with 178-degree viewing angles. Acer said the monitor was designed for graphics professionals--photographers, videographers, and website designers--as well as hobbyists who want to work on similar projects. Here's what the company said about the BE27OU in a press release:

“Our newest monitor delivers gorgeous images in a feature-rich, ergonomic design for customers wanting a no-compromise viewing experience,” said Ronald Lau, Acer America director of stationary computing. “In addition to optimizing viewing comfort, it provides superb ability for multi-tasking with multi-streaming and picture-in picture capability in an energy-efficient design.”

The BE27OU has a 100,000,000:1 maximum contrast ratio, 6ms response time, and 350 cd/m2 brightness. It's supported by an ErgoStand that swivels up to 60 degrees, tilts between -5 and 35 degrees, and pivots 90 degrees. The display can also be separated from the ErgoStand to be mounted on a wall. Acer said the BE27OU's connectivity options include DisplayPort, MiniDisplayPort, MHLx2, and a USB 3.0 hub. The monitor also has two 2W speakers.

Acer released the BE27OU shortly after introducing a new 24-inch Predator XB1 with the same resolution. But where the BE27OU targets people working primarily with still images, the Predator XB1 has a higher refresh rate, lower response time, and other features aimed squarely at the gaming market.

The BE27OU is available now from Acer's channel partners with an MSRP of $499, which includes a three-year limited parts and labor warranty.