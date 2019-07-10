Acer's ED273 Curved HD Gaming Monitor Is $60 Off At Newegg Now

There's a solid deal on a curved, 27-inch monitor from Acer, the ED273 ABIDPX. Right now, you can snag it for $219.99 from Newegg, which is $60 off its retail price of $279.99. If you use promo code EMCTCUT28, you can also take an additional $10 off, making it just $209.99. This deal is going on for the next seven days, so you've got a bit of time left, but it'd be wise to jump on it quickly if you're interested.

This 27-inch LCD monitor features 1080p visuals at 144Hz refresh speeds, so it offers competent performance without breaking the bank. Its 4ms response time should prove more than useful for any game you throw at it (or show, if you're planning on using it for binge-watching marathons), and it's quite attractive, otherwise, just sitting on your desk. It also supports G-Sync.



Its curved VA panel features a somewhat striking 1800r curvature and a housing that you can opt for white, silver, or black in. This particular deal will net you the black version, which looks great with the bezel-free setup and panel borders, which feature a thin layer of plastic on both sides.

As far as connectivity goes, it features DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4, and DVI video inputs as well as a 3.5mm jack if you opt to plug in a headset or headphones rather than listen from the 3-watt speakers built into the monitor itself. For built-in sound, this should do the trick if you're not going to be working with a full audio setup.

You can navigate the monitor settings with a joystick on the back panel too, making changing options less of a pain than you might assume it is with a curved screen like this one.

And while some reviews note that it isn't the best in terms of image quality when compared to others on the market, it's well worth it to pick up at this price, especially when it's difficult to find anything comparable in the same bracket.