Get a 144Hz, Ultrawide IPS 1440p Acer Monitor for $399

It’s hard to find a monitor that can do it all, but Acer’s come close with the Acer Nitro XV340CK, which is on sale now at Newegg for $399 (down from $449). The XV340CK is a compelling combination of some of the standout features you’ll find on the best monitors, including a high refresh rate, an ultrawide display, and a higher-than-average aspect ratio.

Acer Nitro XV340CK: was $449, now $399 at Newegg The Acer Nitro XV340CK has a little bit of everything, from an IPS display to a 1440p @ 144Hz resolution to a 34 inch, 21:9 ultrawide panel. You also get AMD FreeSync and a height adjustable stand.

The XV340CK is great if you want a jack of all trades. Its 144Hz refresh rate will give you a smoother experience in competitive video games, and that ultrawide display will be great for productivity and for more immersion in single-player adventures. Plus, its 1440p resolution and IPS panel means you’ll have a pretty high-quality image, too.

You won’t be getting a 360Hz monitor or 4K resolution here, but for a well-constructed sample of everything, it’s hard to beat a $400 asking price.