Today Only: Get Acer’s 1660 Ti, 144Hz IPS-Packing Predator Helios 300 Laptop for $930

Gaming laptops are often either incredibly expensive or frustratingly underpowered. But if you're after a gaming laptop deal and you act fast, you can get Acer’s 15-inch Predator Helios for $929.99 on Amazon today, $160 off the usual price.

With a six-core Core i7-9750H CPU, a GTX 1660 Ti and 16GB of RAM, it isn’t going to break any performance records, but it will handle demanding AAA titles just fine. And the 144Hz screen will keep your eSports obsessions running at high frame rates.

Acer Predator Helios: was $1,089, now $929.99

The Helios 300 wraps a 144Hz IPS screen, a 9th Gen Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD inside a metal shell with a backlit keyboard. View Deal

At just over five pounds, the Predator Helios 300 is far from an ultraportable, but it’s certainly more luggable than many gaming laptops. You also get Killer Ethernet and AC 1550 Wi-Fi for connectivity that prioritizes your gaming packets and a spare M.2 slot for adding more storage.