Our Best Gaming Monitor Pick Is Now $899, $400 Off

Rarely do you find a gaming monitor that ticks all the right boxes. Nothing is perfect, but we currently rank the Acer Predator XB273K as the best of the best gaming monitors we've tested, thanks to its balance of price and performance. For a limited time, you can get it on your desk for $899, its lowest price ever, saving you $400 in the process. You need to apply the EMCTAVV29 promotional code at checkout to get to this price.

The Acer Predator XB273K is a 27-inch monitor with a 4K resolution (3840x2160) IPS panel with Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle (AHVA) and Quantum Dot technologies. The monitor comes with Nvidia G-Sync support, a 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms GTG (grey to grey) response time. The Predator XB273K also proudly sports the DisplayHDR 400 certification, meaning the monitor is capable of delivering better contrast, improved color accuracy and more vibrant colors than your average gaming monitor.

If the aforementioned attributes haven't piqued your interest, note the Predator XB273K also packs professional-grade features, such as a 90 percent DCI-P3 color space and a Delta-E color accuracy score below 1. When you pick up the Acer Predator XB273K, you're not just investing in a mere gaming monitor but also a very color-accurate monitor that will perform exceptionally well in a professional environment.

Acer Predator XB273K Specs

Panel Type & Backlight IPS with Advanced Hyper Viewing Angle (AHVA)Quantum Dot LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 144HzG-Sync: 24-144Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3HDR10, DisplayHDR 400 Response Time (GTG) 4ms Brightness SDR: 350 nitsHDR: 400 nits Contrast SDR: 1,000:1HDR: 4,000:1 Speakers 2x 4w Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.41x HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.0: 1x up, 4x down Power Consumption 43w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions(WxHxD with base) 24.8 x 17.4-21.3 x 12.1 inches /630 x 442-541 x 307mm Panel Thickness 3.4 inches / 86mm Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.6 inches / 15mmBottom: 0.9 inches / 23mm Weight 15.9 pounds / 7.3kg Extra Removable light-blocking hood Warranty 3 years

Should You Buy This Monitor?

Before entering that credit card info, make sure to read our review of the Acer Predator XB273K. If you're looking for something more premium, see our Best 4K Gaming Monitors page.

Remember, if this is your first foray into 4K gaming, you'll need to make sure you have a beefy enough graphics card. For more help on making sure you buy the best monitor for your needs, take a look at our PC Monitor Buying Guide.