Acer's 27-Inch 1440p Monitor Is Fit for Casual Gaming and Only $230

Not every player needs the best gaming monitor with the highest specs. If you’re a casual gamer with a mid-priced or budget graphics card, you may be able to work with something a little slower. The screen gets even more temping if you can throw in higher resolution, Adaptive-Sync and a low response time. Enter the Acer VG270U. As part of the best Prime day deals on tech, the monitor’s on sale for $60 off, making it cheaper than ever at $230 .

While hardcore gamers may have to shell out a bit more for a faster screen, the VG270U offers more occasional players a 75Hz refresh rate, low 1ms response time, plus AMD FreeSync . With 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution, games and other work will look sharper than 1080p (1920 x 1080) screen while staying under the $250 mark.

This QHD monitor is a good fit for casual gamers, with its 75Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and FreeSync. You also get two 2W speakers and and an IPS panel, a tech known for good colors and viewing angles. View Deal

When you’re not gaming, VG270U has the proper chops for general productivity. It should be usable in a bright room with a max brightness of 350 nits and an IPS panel that should offer good viewing angles. The stand offers -5 and 20-degree tils, and Acer also throws in two 2W speakers.