Trending

Acer's 24-Inch Predator XB1 Overclocks to 165Hz With G-Sync

By

Acer's new XB241YU promises buttery smooth and crystal clear images.

Acer announced the 24-inch XB241YU, which will also be known as the Predator XB1, as the latest addition to its continuously updated Predator line of gaming displays.

The TN panel in this monitor has a 2560x1440 resolution, which on a 24-inch format will mean razor-sharp images. From the factory it supports a refresh rate of 144Hz, but if that’s not enough for you, Acer said that you can overclock the monitor to reach 165Hz. On top of that, it also comes with integrated Nvidia G-Sync support for buttery smooth and tear-free gaming.

Further specs include 1ms response times, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 16.7-million color support, 100% sRGB color coverage, and 350Nit brightness. In use, the monitor will consume 27W.

Display inputs consist of DisplayPort and HDMI, and Acer will include a cable for each of those connectors right in the box. The Predator XB1 also has a built-in four-port USB 3.0 hub and two 2W speakers. The display’s stand supports tilting from -5° through 35°, can swivel 30°, has a height adjustment range of 5.91 inches, and allows you to flip the monitor into portrait mode.

Overall, the Predator XB1 promises a sharp and clean gaming image without reaching an uncomfortable size. Because it’s a 1440p monitor, it also won’t bog your system down as much as 4K displays will, so you’ll be much more capable of making the best of its 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer set pricing at $499, with immediate availability.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sillynilly 20 October 2016 18:51
    Not to be the first to poo poo this, but 24"? Sorry, are we not getting beyond that screen size? I suppose not all of us are, but YAWN! So sleepy. Not for me and check the price tag - it probably won't be for many others either.
    Reply
  • pixelpusher220 21 October 2016 04:13
    Ehh for a multiple monitor setup, a flat 28 can be too big. Perhaps a curved would be better but more smaller monitors is better than one huge flat one
    Reply
  • Jan_26 21 October 2016 07:30
    The trouble with that is you get perspective error... since computer renders the scene for flat presentation. When you rotate your screens the are off by the angle they hold. For some games it's hardly noticable. For some, you notice it quite easily, likely depending on Field of view the game renders at. Curved screen would be better if the scene could be rendered for "curved camera"... which afaic is not done anywhere so far. This 'angle' problem is first addressed by nV with Pascal cards, which can actually render for multiple cameras. Haven't seen how well that works though so...
    Reply
  • 10tacle 21 October 2016 07:39
    As a Dell 27" 1440p monitor owner being driven by 970 SLI, it's going to take a LOT of GPU power to run today's games even close to 144FPS, let alone 165FPS to match those Hz speeds. And with games like Witcher 3 you can forget about it even with 1080 SLI.

    https://tpucdn.com/reviews/NVIDIA/GeForce_GTX_1080_SLI/images/witcher3_2560_1440.png
    Reply
  • AlistairAB 21 October 2016 07:57
    I get exactly 125 fps with a gtx 1080 at medium settings.
    Reply
  • nanditadhuri 21 October 2016 09:50
    Ehh for a different screen setup, a level 28 can be too huge. Maybe a bended would be better yet more littler screens is superior to one enormous level one
    Coursecrown
    Reply
  • cwolf78 21 October 2016 13:27
    "Not to be the first to poo poo this, but 24"? Sorry, are we not getting beyond that screen size?"

    Umm... no? Last year I upgraded from 20" to a 24" and it still seems huge to me. And I couldn't possibly fit anything bigger on my desk. How big do you need when you're sitting right in front of the bloody thing? If you want big, play on a TV.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 22 October 2016 01:56
    none of you can tell the difference between 100hz and 165 hz, i guarantee it. 120hz is the best because it can be divided into 24hz and 30 hz perfectly.
    Reply
  • sillynilly 27 October 2016 21:01
    18758840 said:
    "Not to be the first to poo poo this, but 24"? Sorry, are we not getting beyond that screen size?"

    Umm... no? Last year I upgraded from 20" to a 24" and it still seems huge to me. And I couldn't possibly fit anything bigger on my desk. How big do you need when you're sitting right in front of the bloody thing? If you want big, play on a TV.

    Easy I don't have a desk the size of a postage stamp. Seriously? The footprint of 27" 1440/120Hz IPS goodness monitor is not that much larger than a 24" monitor. You must have one tiny, tiny workspace. And that's ok for you - I have a larger desk and can run with 3 27" panels with plenty of room (1080 to run the center, 970 runs both outer). Works for me and I'm sorry you don't have the real estate for a larger monitor (they are amazing when you need to get a ton done).
    Reply