Acer's 24-Inch Predator XB1 Overclocks to 165Hz With G-Sync

Acer announced the 24-inch XB241YU, which will also be known as the Predator XB1, as the latest addition to its continuously updated Predator line of gaming displays.

The TN panel in this monitor has a 2560x1440 resolution, which on a 24-inch format will mean razor-sharp images. From the factory it supports a refresh rate of 144Hz, but if that’s not enough for you, Acer said that you can overclock the monitor to reach 165Hz. On top of that, it also comes with integrated Nvidia G-Sync support for buttery smooth and tear-free gaming.

Further specs include 1ms response times, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 16.7-million color support, 100% sRGB color coverage, and 350Nit brightness. In use, the monitor will consume 27W.

Display inputs consist of DisplayPort and HDMI, and Acer will include a cable for each of those connectors right in the box. The Predator XB1 also has a built-in four-port USB 3.0 hub and two 2W speakers. The display’s stand supports tilting from -5° through 35°, can swivel 30°, has a height adjustment range of 5.91 inches, and allows you to flip the monitor into portrait mode.

Overall, the Predator XB1 promises a sharp and clean gaming image without reaching an uncomfortable size. Because it’s a 1440p monitor, it also won’t bog your system down as much as 4K displays will, so you’ll be much more capable of making the best of its 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer set pricing at $499, with immediate availability.