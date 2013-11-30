Trending

Aerocool Outs the GT and GT Advance Enclosures

By

Aerocool introduces its GT and GT-Advance PC enclosures.

Aerocool has announced two new cases: the GT and the GT-Advance. The cases are aimed at system builders on a budget, and each will come in two colors.

The cases fit up to ATX motherboards, as well as graphics cards up to 293 mm and CPU coolers that tower up to 158 mm. The cases also support up to two optical drives, as well as a handful of 2.5" and 3.5" drives.

Included with the cases is one 120 mm exhaust fan for the GT case, while the GT-Advance tops that off with another 120 mm LED intake fan. The fan included with both the cases is one that spins at up to 1200 RPM, while the extra intake fan in the GT-Advance spins up to 700 RPM.

Front I/O connectivity on the cases is handled by two USB 2.0 ports on the GT, one USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0 on the GT-Advance, as well as HD audio connectors.

Pricing sits at €25.00, €24.30, €29.00, and €25.00 for the GT White, GT Black, GT White Advance, and the GT Black Advance, respectively.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • de5_Roy 30 November 2013 06:19
    the front plastic facade is not loud, like, at all!
    why can't these be like cheap antec cases instead.... :S
    Reply
  • Morbus 30 November 2013 12:15
    I own an X-strike which is even louder, and, for home use, I love it. But it's pricier and just all round better than this, but this does look like a very nice platform, except for the VGA support. 293mm is terrible! The Asus GTX760, the smallest of the smallest 7 series, is 295mm long. But the again, if you're spending that money on the internals, you shouldn't be going for a 25€ case in the first place.
    Reply