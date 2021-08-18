Air-Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Overclocked to 2.8 GHz

AMD has recently launched its Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards designed to target the middle-end segment of PC gamers. Equipped with 2048 streaming processors, the GPU can run anywhere from 2359 to 2589 MHz on the factory design. Today, we see that the card has been overclocked to 2,800 MHz on basic air cooling and remained stable.

According to the latest report from Igor's Lab, an overclocker named Gurdi is in possession of an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card that can run its silicon at a 2.8 GHz clock speed with full stability under stress testing.

For starters, the card uses custom beta software called MorePowerTool (MPT). Developed by Igor's Lab forum member "hellm", MPT is designed for better overclocking of AMD Radeon graphics cards. It enables users to toggle changes that are not available in the regular AMD Wattman software, thus allowing for better overclocking in general.

To achieve the 2.8 GHz overclock, Gurdi had pushed the GPU power limit from 155 to 160 Watts. This is not too different from factory overclocked cards, meaning that this is considered a safe range. For the GFX (GPU) core, the current is set anywhere from 127A to 130A and a constant 25A for the whole SoC. In addition to the GPU itself, memory needs a slight voltage boost where the report notes a DPM 3 value 1400mV. To load the settings you need to hit the "Write SPTT" button so settings are entered into SoftPowerPlayTables of the registry. After setting the right frequency, which can be seen below, the work is continued in AMD Wattman where the report showcases their configuration.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Igor's Lab) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Igor's Lab) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Igor's Lab)

If you are wondering about performance, the boost in frequency has managed to provide the card with few extra frames. Igor's Lab has conducted testing with 3D Mark synthetic benchmark and a few games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Godfall, and more. For a full comparison, you can head over to the benchmark results here. The card used for overclocking has entered the number one sport on the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark database.

(Image credit: 3D Mark)

If you happen to be an owner of AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT, you are free to overclock your card and try its limits. However, please note that the use of 3rd party software for overclocking could void your warranty and possibly destroy your GPU, so use it at your own risk.