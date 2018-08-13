The Best Air and AIO Liquid CPU Coolers for Threadripper 2 CPUs

As you should know by now, AMD's Threadripper 2000-series processors pack some serious firepower. However, heat is a processor's worst enemy, and these second-generation Threadripper processors carry some of the highest TDP (thermal design power, a measure of heat dissipation requirements) ratings that we've ever seen on the desktop. Both the 12-core Threadripper 2920X and 16-core Threadripper 2950X have a 180W TDP, and the two higher-end 24-core Threadripper 2970WX and 32-core Threadripper 2990WX processors weigh in at 250 watts TDP.

Luckily, there are a handful of beefy cooling solutions on the market that are built to tame these multi-core monsters. We've done the dirty work and compiled a list of the available air and closed-loop liquid CPU coolers for your Threadripper 2000 processors, no matter which one you own or are looking to buy.

Best Air Coolers For Threadripper 2000-series Processors

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Model Cooler Master Wraith Ripper Cooler Master MasterAir MA621P TR4 Edition Noctua NH-U14S TR4-SP3 ThermalrightSilver Arrow TR4 PC CoolerGI-R68X Cooler Master Hyper 212 TR Edition Arctic Freezer 33 TR Support 180W CPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Support 250W CPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Dimensions ( L x W x H) 150 x 132.3 x 160.5 mm 121.8 x 136.1 x 164.5 mm 78 x 150 x 165 mm 154 x 103 x 163 mm N/A 120 x 84 x 160 mm 123 x 89 x 155 mm Heatsink Weight N/A 870 g 865 g 905 g N/A 468 g 877 g Heatpipes 7 6 6 8 6 4 4 Fan Model 1 x Cooler Master MasterAir Pro Servo 2 x Cooler Master MasterFan MF120R RGB 1 x Noctua NF-A15 PWM 1 x Thermalright TY 143 2 x PC Cooler Corona 1 x Cooler Master XtraFlo 120 1 x Arctic BioniX F120 Fan Size 120 mm 120 mm 140 mm 140 mm 120 mm 120 mm 120 mm Fan Air Flow 76.4 CFM 53.4 CFM ± 10% 82.52 CFM 130 CFM N/A 66.3 CFM ± 10% 69 CFM Fan Static Pressure N/A 1.65 mmH₂O ± 10% 1.51 mmH₂O N/A N/A 1.7 mmH₂O ± 10% N/A Fan Noise Level 38 dBA 31 dBA 24.6 dBA 45 dBA N/A 31 dBA N/A

For this generation of Threadripper processors, AMD joined forces with Taiwanese cooling specialist Cooler Master to produce the Wraith Ripper air cooler that is specially designed to dissipate up to 250W of heat. Nevertheless, Cooler Master also has its own MasterAir MA621P TR4 Edition and Hyper 212 TR Edition air coolers for the 250W and 180W SKUs, respectively.

If you value silence over anything else, Noctua's NH-U14S TR4-SP3 should be the quietest air cooler on our list, with a maximum noise level of just 24.6 dBA. The gigantic Thermalright Silver Arrow TR4 is the undisputed granddaddy of the lot, weighing almost one kilogram with eight heatpipes and a maximum TDP rating of 320W.

Best 240mm Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers For Threadripper 2000-series Processors

Image 1 of 11 Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11

Model Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240 RGB TR4 Edition Corsair H105 Corsair H100i v2 Enermax LiqTech II TR4 240 Thermaltake Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240 Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme Thermaltake Floe Riing RGB 240 TT Premium Edition Arctic Liquid Freezer 240 Cryorig A40 Cryorig A40 Ultimate NZXT Kraken X52 Fractal Design Celsius S24 Support 180W CPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Support 250W CPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radiator Dimensions (L x W x H) 277 x 119.6 x 27 mm 272.5 x 120 x 38 mm 276 x 125 x 30 mm 274 x 120 x 39 mm 270 x 120 x 27 mm 270 x 120 x 27 mm N/A 120 x 272 x 38 mm 272 x 120 x 27.5 mm 272 x 120 x 38.5 mm 275 x 123 x 30 mm 284 x 122 x 31 mm Radiator Material Aluminium Aluminium Aluminium Aluminium N/A N/A N/A Aluminium Aluminium Aluminium Aluminium Aluminium Cold Plate Material Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper N/A N/A Copper Copper Fan Model 2 x MasterFan MF120R RGB 2 x Corsair SP120L 2 x Corsair SP120L N/A 2 x Thermaltake Riing 12 RGB N/A 2 x Thermaltake Riing Plus 12 RGB 4 x Arctic F12 PWM PST 2 x Cryorig QF120 2 x Cryorig QF120 2 x NZXT Aer P120 2 x Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 Fan Dimensions 120 x 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25.4 mm 120 x 25.4 mm 120 x 26 mm 120 x 25 mm Fan Air Flow 66.7 CFM 73 CFM 70.69 CFM 102.17 CFM 40.6 CFM 99 CFM 42.34 CFM 74 CFM 83 CFM 83 CFM 73.11 CFM 87.6 CFM Fan Static Pressure 2.34 mmH₂O 3.9 mmH₂O 4.65 mmH₂O 6.28 mmH₂O 2.01 mmH₂O N/A 1.54 mmH₂O N/A 3.33 mmH₂O 3.33 mmH₂O 2.93 mmH₂O 2.30 mmH₂O Fan Noise Level 30 dBA 37.7 dBA 37.7 dBA 28 dBA 26.4 dBA 20 dBA 24.7 dBA N/A 37 dBA 37 dBA 36 dBA 32.2 dBA

While some 120mm and 140mm closed-loop liquid coolers can handle the Threadripper 2 processors, the cooling performance is comparable to the best air coolers and don't warrant the extra premium. If you plan to go the closed-loop liquid cooling route, we recommend a 240mm unit as a minimum to make the investment worthwhile. Notable candidates include Cooler Master's MasterLiquid ML240 RGB TR4 Edition, Corsair's H105 or the revised H100i v2, and the more flashy units from Thermaltake, such as the Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240 and Floe Riing RGB 240 TT Premium Edition.

Best 280mm Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers For Threadripper 2000-series Processors

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Model Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 RGB TR4 Edition Corsair H115i Enermax LiqTech II TR4 280 Thermaltake Water 3.0 Riing RGB 280 Thermaltake Floe Riing RGB 280 TT Premium Edition Cryorig A80 EVGA CLC 280 NZXT Kraken X61 NZXT Kraken X62 Support 180W CPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Support 250W CPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radiator Dimensions (L x W x H) 318 x 137 x 27.2mm 312 x 140 x 26 mm 313 x 140 x 28 mm 313 x 139 x 27 mm 313 x 139 x 27 mm 311 x 140 x 27.5 mm 312 x 139 x 27 mm 280 x 140 x 27 mm 315 x 143 x 30 mm Radiator Material Aluminium Aluminium Aluminium N/A N/A Aluminium Aluminium Aluminium Aluminium Cold Plate Material Copper Copper N/A Copper Copper N/A Copper Copper Copper Fan Model 2 x MasterFan MF140R RGB 2 x Corsair SP140L N/A N/A N/A 2 x Arctic QF140 N/A 2 x NZXT FX V2 140 mm 2 x NZXT Aer P140 Fan Dimensions 140 x 140 x 25 mm 140 x 25 mm 140 x 25 mm 140 x 25 mm 140 x 25 mm 140 x 25.4 mm 140 x 25 mm 140 x 25 mm 140 x 26 mm Fan Air Flow 79.6 CFM 104.65 CFM 80.71 CFM 40.6 CFM 63.19 CFM 128 CFM 113.50 CFM 106.1 CFM 98.17 CFM Fan Static Pressure 1.3 mmH₂O 3.99 mmH₂O 4.812 mmH₂O 2.01 mmH₂O 1.53 mmH₂O 2.12 mmH₂O 4.20 mmH₂O 1.97 mmH₂O 2.71 mmH₂O Fan Noise Level 30 dBA 40 dBA 25 dBA 26.4 dBA 27.2 dBA 38 dBA 39.5 dBA 37 dBA 38 dBA

Case owners who don't have the space for a 360mm radiator but desire more cooling performance can find one of many 280mm closed-loop liquid coolers on the market. The majority of these coolers, if not all, are more than capable of keeping Threadripper 2000-series processors under thermal thresholds. The Corsair H115i has been a very popular model among enthusiasts, while brands like Cooler Master and Enermax have updated their offerings to support the newly released processors.

Best 360mm Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers For Threadripper 2000-series Processors

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Model Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 RGB TR4 Edition Enermax LiqTech II TR4 360 Thermaltake Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360 Thermaltake Water 3.0 Ultimate Thermaltake Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium Edition Arctic Liquid Freezer 360 Fractal Design Celsius S36 Support 180W CPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Support 250W CPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radiator Dimensions (L x W x H) 394 x 119 x 27.2 mm 394 x 120 x 28 mm 392 x 120 x 27 mm 393 x 120 x 27 mm N/A 390 x 120 x 27 mm 403 x 123 x 30 mm Radiator Material Aluminium Aluminium N/A Aluminium N/A Aluminium Aluminium Cold Plate Material Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper Fan Model 3 x MasterFan MF120R RGB N/A N/A N/A N/A 6 x Arctic F12 PWM PST 3 x Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 Fan Dimensions 120 x 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm 120 x 25 mm Fan Air Flow 66.7 CFM 102.17 CFM 40.6 CFM 99 CFM 42.34 CFM 74 CFM 87.6 CFM Fan Static Pressure 2.34 mmH₂O 6.28 mmH₂O 2.01 mmH₂O N/A 1.54 mmH₂O N/A 2.30 mmH₂O Fan Noise Level 30 dBA 28 dBA 26.4 dBA 20 dBA 24.7 dBA N/A 32.2 dBA

Thermaltake currently dominates the 360mm closed-loop liquid cooling segment with three unique models. The Water 3 Ultimate looks like your typical all-in-one liquid cooler before the RGB age, while the Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360 and Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium Edition are decked out with RGB lighting. There are contenders from Cooler Master, Arctic, and Fractal Design as well. Enermax, on the other hand, brings its new LiqTech II TR4 360 to the table.

So, regardless of the high thermal demands of AMD's new powerhouse chips, there are plenty of options out there to keep their temps under control, whether you're running at stock, or pushing them to their overclocked limits.