Get 'Alan Wake' Before It Disappears From Stores On May 15

If you want to own a physical or digital copy of Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake, you will have to purchase it this weekend. The studio announced that it would remove the game on May 15, but it will have a 48-hour sale on the game so you can grab it at a low price.

Remedy Entertainment is removing the game due to expiring musical licenses. Remedy plans on “looking into relicensing the music for Alan Wake,” but it doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon. Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, the follow-up game to the original title, will still be available for purchase after May 15.

You can also buy the game on Steam at a heavily discounted price. The so-called “Sunset Sale” begins on Saturday, May 13. You can get Alan Wake, its downloadable content, and Alan Wake’s American Nightmare at a 90 percent discount. The sale ends on May 15.