Trending

Get 'Alan Wake' Before It Disappears From Stores On May 15

By

If you want to own a physical or digital copy of Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake, you will have to purchase it this weekend. The studio announced that it would remove the game on May 15, but it will have a 48-hour sale on the game so you can grab it at a low price.

Remedy Entertainment is removing the game due to expiring musical licenses. Remedy plans on “looking into relicensing the music for Alan Wake,” but it doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon. Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, the follow-up game to the original title, will still be available for purchase after May 15.

You can also buy the game on Steam at a heavily discounted price. The so-called “Sunset Sale” begins on Saturday, May 13. You can get Alan Wake, its downloadable content, and Alan Wake’s American Nightmare at a 90 percent discount. The sale ends on May 15.

NameAlan Wake
TypeAction/Adventure, Horror
DeveloperRemedy Entertainment
PublisherRemedy Entertainment
PlatformsPCXbox 360
Where To BuySteamXbox StoreAmazonWalmartGameStop
Release DateFebruary 16, 2012
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 12 May 2017 19:07
    Well, that's sad. GRID and a couple other games vanished from Steam the other month, too, for probably licensing reasons.

    I mean, really, it's not such a big deal. Before digital downloads, you only had, what, a few months of being stocked on shelves and that's the only time you made your money, and if someone wanted an older game, they were SOL. Nowadays, you can keep making sales as long as someone wants your game. That's a very welcome change for the industry. But now there's problems like this where licensing different things means it could actually cost money sometimes to keep your games available for sale.

    Oh well. RIP, Alan Wake. You were a good game. I suggest it if you don't own it yet. Especially recommended at the sale price.
    Reply
  • toddybody 12 May 2017 20:22
    This doesn't preclude digital owners from re-downloading it from Steam/etc? IIRC Steam has a strict provision that all titles will be available in perpetuity for owners. Hope this is true :(
    Reply
  • drwho1 12 May 2017 20:26
    No mention of GOG? That's the best version of any game.
    Reply
  • clonazepam 12 May 2017 20:47
    Rockstar released a mandatory patch for GTA San Andreas that removed music from owners games regardless of when they purchased it. I would always assume that the game itself is always available for redownload (so long as the platform itself exists), though a forced patch to remove licensed material is always possible and hopefully that wouldn't extend to other licensed bits of a game like its physics or other less obvious technologies tree generation or world loading.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 12 May 2017 21:29
    19682716 said:
    This doesn't preclude digital owners from re-downloading it from Steam/etc? IIRC Steam has a strict provision that all titles will be available in perpetuity for owners. Hope this is true :(

    Correct, so long as it's in your library at the time of removal, it's still in your library forever. I've got a few games that've been removed from Steam for various reasons, and it pretty much just means that the Store Page is removed to prevent new purchases, and that's about all. Forums still work, community pages still work, downloading it still works, etc. Even Steam keys that resellers haven't sold yet can still be redeemed. You just can't buy it from Steam directly anymore once removed.
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 12 May 2017 22:12
    Physical copies are always best. They may disappear from the shelves, live forever in the used market.
    Reply
  • Thretosix 15 May 2017 17:10
    Bought the Alan Wake Franchise Bundle on Steam for less than $5 on a sunset sale. Couldn't be happier.
    Reply
  • MannyBones 16 May 2017 16:49
    I was going to sell my copy of Alan Wake (finished it on an Xbox 360 with a dying DVD drive, sometimes I couldn't hear the dialogue over the sound of the drive hunting). Maybe I'll wait a bit longer...
    Reply