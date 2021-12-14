One of Alienware’s Best Gaming Monitors is Nearly Half Price

The best gaming monitors don’t come cheap, often giving you buttery smooth refresh rates that are as high as their prices. But Alienware didn’t get the memo, as the AW2521H has been reduced to the same low price it was at during Black Friday!

Right now at Dell, the Alienware AW2521H is $360 off — taking the price back down to an impressive $549.99.

Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor: was $909.99, now $549.99 at Dell Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor: was $909.99, now $549.99 at Dell

With a seriously impressive 360Hz refresh rate and 3ms screen draw time, this competitive gaming monitor offers ultra low motion blur (ULMB), HDR, USB 3.0 passthrough and a stylish AlienFX RGB lighting system.

Check out our Alienware AW2521H review and you can see just why this is an impressive deal. We loved this FHD gaming monitor and gave it our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award.

The ULMB , low input lag and super high refresh rate effectively replaces need for adaptive sync, for a practically tear-free picture that is oh so smooth. This panel doesn’t come with a QHD or 4K resolution, but for eSports enthusiasts, that’s easily forgiven.

Alongside this, you’ll find HDR and an 8000:1 contrast ratio, which gives each scene impressive luminosity and definition in even the darkest corners. Plus, for ultimate convenience, USB passthrough gives you easy-to-access ports on the monitor.

All of this is packed into a sleek, premium monitor that comes packed with subtle RGB, an ergonomic stand and, thanks to this deep discount, an affordable price.