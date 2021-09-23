Get Over $300 off This Alienware Gaming Laptop With RTX 3060 Graphics

Alienware's best gaming laptops are usually as good as they are expensive, but this discount bucks the trend with some RTX 30-series power to boot.

At Dell, the Alienware m15 R6 with a powerful RTX 3060 GPU is now over $300 off — taking the price down to just $1,179.99!

Alienware m15 R6: was $1,493.98, now $1,179.99 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 video memory, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

There’s a lot to love about this powerful portable rig beyond the specs above. There's also a 165Hz FHD display up top with a 3ms response time — ideal for fast FPS action and making a marked difference to the fluidity of Windows.

And all of this is packed into a stylish chassis with a silky smooth finish, advanced thermal engineering thanks to Alienware’s Cryo-Tech cooling technology, tactile keyboard with 1.8mm of travel and all the I/O you need to plug this straight into your home setup.

If you need a gaming laptop with the power for playing on the go and versatility to enjoy in the comfort of your own gaming chair, this is the one for you.