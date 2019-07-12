Alienware m17 Gaming Laptop Is Now $1,700

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell is stepping up their discounts in advance of Amazon Prime Day with a solid deal on the Alienware m17 gaming laptop for $1,699.99. That’s a $650 savings over the $2,349.99 MSRP.

If you are in the market for a powerful and portable gaming gaming machine, this is a deal you'll want to check out. It features a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display, 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU, a 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD, plus a 1TB hybrid storage drive and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

When we reviewed a config of the Alienware m17 with an i9-8950HK and RTX 2080 Max-Q, it had strong performance, as well as great audio. However, the battery life was less than stellar, and it ran loud and hot. But if you don’t mind the heat and plan on keeping it plugged in, the Alienware m17 is a solid choice.

