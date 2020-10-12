Alienware's RTX 3080-Powered Desktop is in Stock and On Sale

If you've been wondering where and how to buy an RTX 3080, you may be in luck. Dell not only has configurations of the Aurora R11 with RTX 3080 in stock, but it also is selling them for as much as $89 off the list price. The least-expensive Aurora R11 with RTX 3080 inside goes for just $1,910, reduced from $1,999. That's not a massive reduction but, given the desire for RTX 3080, it's one of the best Prime Day gaming PC deals.

Perhaps best of all, Dell has what look to be like reasonable shipping estimates. At least at the time we published this article, all of the RTX 3080-enabled configurations had an estimated shipping date of October 28th, which is reasonable, considering the demand for these new RTX cards.

You may want to consider paying a little more for better specs overall, however. The $1,910 model comes with just 8GB of RAM, a 1TB 7,200 rpm hard drive and a non-overclockable Core i7-10700F CPU.

Alienware Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080: was $1999 now $1910 @Dell

The sleek Aurora R11 uses liquid cooling to keep itself operating at tip-top efficiency. This configuration features a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive to go with its RTX 3080 GPU. You can spend more to get a better CPU, more RAM and an SSD.

If you're custom configuring the Aurora R11, we recommend upgrading to an Intel Core i7-10700KF for $97, going with 16GB of RAM for $98 and jumping up to a 1TB SSD for $176. That would bring the price to $2,283.

However, there's another ready-made configuration that gives you more storage and goes for $2,381. That model gives you the Core i7-10700K, 16GB of RAM and both a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and a 512GB SSD data drive.

Alienware R11 w/ RTX 3080, 16GB, 1TB + 512GB: now $2381 @Dell This configuration comes with an overclockable Core i7-10700KF CPU, 16GB of dual-channel HyperX Fury RAM and dual SSDs.

If you're not looking for a desktop with an RTX 3080 inside, you can get the Alienware Aurora R11 with older cards such as the RTX 2060 or GTX 1650 with prices starting at $862.