AMD Americas Partner Summit Delayed Over Coronavirus Concerns

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AMD was set to hold its Partner Summit in the Americas from April 28 to April 30; however, the vendor has postponed its New Orleans event amid the coronavirus outbreak, as reported by CRN Monday.

"We postponed our Americas Partner Summit due to factors related to COVID-19 and wanting to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners," an AMD spokesperson told CRN in an email. "We have not announced an updated date for the event. We are exploring other options for the event as well, but have not announced any plans at this point."

The news comes following a heap of other tech event cancellations, as Nvidia's GTC has been moved to an online-only event. Nvidia even canceled its plans for an online keynote in favor of news announcements.

At the AMD Financial Analyst Day, AMD CEO Lisa Su stated that the company is taking action to ensure that its supply chain remains unaffected by the 2019-nCov outbreak. It is experiencing a reduction in demand from China, but other regions around the world are showing growth and the company decided not to alter its financial projections. Nevertheless, AMD's stock price has taken a tumble in recent days.