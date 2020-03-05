AMD Driver Update: Company Responds to Complaints With a Whopping 40 Fixes

AMD has received some flack for driver issues of late, but it says it's doing its best to improve the situation. The team released the Radeon Adrenalin 20.2.2 driver, last week, and now, after a week of further testing, the driver has received WHQL certification.

In a blog post today, AMD said its latest driver is a direct response to AMD's vocal fan base.

AMD and Nvidia graphics cards ranked: GPU hierarchy 2020

Best graphics cards for gaming, according to our own testing

"You spoke, we listened. The AMD and Radeon communities include some of the most vocal people on the internet. You proudly show off your AMD hardware and rave about how great your system is, but you’re also quick to point out issues that you have come across with equal passion," the blog said. "Our team pays close attention to all your posts, and we’ve worked diligently with our engineers to resolve as many of those issues as possible in the latest release of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition."

The Adrenalin 20.2.2 driver is one of the bigger releases since the Adrenalin 2020 Edition update (which landed in 2019), bringing with it a laundry list of 40 fixed issues.

According to AMD, fixed issues include:

Performing a task switch with some Radeon Software features enabled or some third-party applications with hardware acceleration running in the background may cause a system hang or black screen.

Improvements have been made that allow for more responsive fan ramp up or fan ramp down times on Radeon RX 5700-series graphics products.

Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report lower than expected clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700-series graphics products during gaming workloads.

When Instant Replay is enabled, a TDR or black screen may occur when launching games or applications.

A black screen may occur when toggling HDR on in the game settings of Battlefield V.

The team acknowledges that there is still work to be done but hopes that this driver update fixes the most prominent problems AMD's customers have been experiencing.

As typical, the driver also has some known issues, including:

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Enhanced Sync has been temporarily disabled from the gaming profile, and any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700-series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

Doom may experience an intermittent system hang or application crash during gameplay.

The desktop cursor may intermittently remain visible after toggling Radeon Software’s overlay in some games. A workaround is to bring up the game menu or task switch to refresh the cursor.

A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers benchmark.

The Gaming tab in Radeon Software may display some folder locations appearing as games.

For a full list of fixed and known issues, check out AMD's blog post.

How to Download

To download the driver, head to this page for more information. For a direct download, there's the Windows 10 64-bit driver or Windows 7 64-bit version.