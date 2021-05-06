AMD's Dr Lisa Su To Keynote Computex 2021: Accelerating the HPC Ecosystem

Dr Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, will deliver a keynote address at an all virtual Computex 2021. The keynote will be titled "AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem" and will cover AMD's recent consumer innovations, including CPUs and GPUs for PC enthusiasts and gamers.

"The past year has shown us the important role high-performance computing plays in our daily lives — from the way we work to the way we learn and play," said Dr Lisa Su. "At this year’s Computex, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our ecosystem partners to deliver a leadership product portfolio."

During the keynote AMD will share its vision for the future of computing, including the company's high-performance computing and graphics solutions aimed at enthusiasts and gamers. Since Computex is a trade show mostly covering consumer technology, despite the title of the keynote AMD does not promise to discuss its datacenter / supercomputer HPC innovations, which include EPYC processors as well as Instinct compute GPUs, at least not in depth.

It remains to be seen whether AMD formally unveils its new Radeon RX 6000-series for notebooks and desktops at Computex, but there is certainly an outside chance. Furthermore, it is likely to give a glimpse on what to expect from its Ryzen Threadripper processors for high-end desktops.

The Computex 2021 keynote will be delivered on Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 AM Taipei time (May 31, 10:00 PM Eastern Time). Both Taitra, the organizer of the trade show, and AMD yet have to announce where to watch Dr. Su's keynote address.