AMD Adrenalin Driver Points to 18% Performance Boost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Nvidia released its Game-Ready driver for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare three days ago, and now it’s AMD’s turn with the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.10.2. Catchy.

Although you don’t absolutely need this new driver to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with your AMD graphics card, AMD claims it'll brings an 18% improvement with the game on the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT compared to the 19.10.1 driver. The driver is said to yield an 8% performance boost in The Outer Worlds on the RX 5700 XT. These results are based on AMD's testing on high presets. However, if you’re running a different AMD graphics card, there’s a good chance you’ll benefit from this new driver too.

Naturally, there are some other fixed issues and known issues that remain.

Fixed Issues

Launching League of Legends may cause the display to remain blank for a few seconds.

AMD's Radeon Chill feature (for lowering GPU power consumption and enhancing game responsiveness) may create an incorrect registry entry when enabled or disabled.

Borderlands 3 may see an application hang after running the in-game benchmark or changing resolutions.

Flicker can occur when playing media in the Movies and TV application while using some displays connected via USB Type-C.

Some AMD Radeon RX Vega and Radeon RX 5700-series graphics products may intermittently experience a thread stuck crash or TDR when there is a high GPU load active.

Known Issues

The Outer Worlds characters may render incorrectly on the inventory screen.

Radeon RX 5700-series graphics products may stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay can cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

Radeon RX 5700-series graphics products may experience display loss when resuming from sleep or hibernate when multiple displays are connected.

Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

Stutter might occur when using FreeSync on a 240Hz gaming monitor with Radeon RX 5700-series graphics products.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

You can download the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.10.2 Driver for Windows 10 64-bit here.