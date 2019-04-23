AMD 50th Anniversary Radeon VII and Ryzen 7 2700X Packaging Leaked

According to VideoCardz, AMD's latest ad not only reveals the Ryzen 7 2700X 50th Anniversary processor's packaging but also points to the possibility that the US chipmaker is preparing a special edition of its Radeon VII 7nm gaming graphics card. We've been unable to verify the source of the ad, so it's wise to take this leak with a bit of salt.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

AMD is celebrating its 50th anniversary in grand style, and with good reason, as it's quite a feat for a company to last this long in the highly competitive tech game. Some of AMD's most important partners, such as Sapphire and Gigabyte, are paying tribute to chipmaker by releasing limited editions of the Radeon RX 590 and X470 motherboard, respectively. The latest leak shows that the Radeon VII could also be receiving the same special Anniversary treatment as the Ryzen 7 2700X.

Radeon VII Architecture (GPU) Vega 20 Shaders 3840 Peak FP32 Compute 13.8 TFLOPS Tensor/RT Cores N/A Texture Units 240 Base Clock Rate 1400 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1750 MHz Memory Capacity 16GB HBM2 Memory Bus 4096-bit Memory Bandwidth 1 TB/s ROPs 64 L2 Cache 4MB TDP 300W Transistor Count 13.2 billion Die Size 331 mm² Pricing $700

For the time being, it's unknown if and how the 50th-Anniversary editions of the Radeon VII and Ryzen 7 2700X will differ from their standard counterparts. For one, the packaging for both 50th-Anniversary products is bathed in gold accents. This selection makes a lot of sense since gold is the official color for a 50th wedding anniversary. We can only hope that there's something more interesting to these two products apart from the fancy box.

The packaging for the Ryzen 7 2700X 50th Anniversary processor shows no hints of any changes to the product. In the Radeon VII's case, the graphics card is pictured on the front side of the box so we can at least note the superficial change: It appears AMD has decided to ditch the silver shroud for a red one, perhaps to reminisce on the Red Team's good old days.

The mysterious ad seemingly points to an April 29 launch date, which is only a few days away from today. We'll keep our eyes peeled and update you if any new information arises before launch day.