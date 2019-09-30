Two New Game Bundles Arrive for Ryzen and Radeon Buyers

AMD has announced brand-new "Raise the Game" and "Equipped to Win" bundles for customers who purchase the chipmaker's selected Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen desktop processors, respectively. Specific pre-built PCs or laptops, which employ the qualifying graphics cards and processors, are also eligible for the promotion.
The "Raise the Game" bundle is exclusive to Radeon graphics card purchases. The qualifying models include the recently launched Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5700 and the older RX 590, RX 580, and RX 570 graphics cards. You get to pick between a free PC copy of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint with their corresponding in-game goodies. Borderland 3 players get an AMD Echo Device Communicator while Tom Clancy players receive the an AMD Clan Emblem and Shirt.
|Model
|Borderlands 3
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC
|Radeon RX 5700 XT
|Choice of 1 Game
|Yes
|Radeon RX 5700
|Radeon RX 590
|Radeon RX 580
|Radeon RX 570
|Radeon VII
|N/A
|Radeon RX Vega Series
|Radeon RX 560
The "Equipped to Win" bundle, on the other hand, is included with AMD's Ryzen desktop processors. If you buy a Ryzen 9 3000-series or Ryzen 7 3800X, you will receive free PC copies of The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3. Purchasers of the Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 2700 get to choose one of the two titles.
|Model
|Borderlands 3
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC
|Ryzen 9 3000 Series
|Get Both Games
|Yes
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|Choice of 1 Game
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|Ryzen 7 2700X
|Ryzen 7 2700
|Ryzen 5 3600
|N/A
|Ryzen 5 3400G
|Ryzen 5 2000 Series
In addition to the bundles, you'll also receive a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, where you can play Gears 5 and over 100 other PC titles. The "Raise the Game" and Equipped to Win" promotions will run until December 31.
I do not like seeing AMD support companies that deplatform YouTubers, harass family members of modders via repeated phone calls, and send goons out to peoples' homes to intimidate them. I'd rather see AMD offer a rebate, game store credit, or other games.
Yea the whole Epic exclusive thing has really changed my mind of Gearbox. Not the exclusive thing, I can wait, just the way they handled it and their CEOs management of it really put me off when it came to the game. And I love Borderlands.
I don't blame AMD though. The majority of gamers don't care and they need to offer games that will entice people. Their performance is good but not good enough to pull people (GPU wise that is) so they offer popular games. I remember getting them when I bought ATI mostly. Was a nice extra.
It also sounds like the CPU bundle is for The Outer Worlds and/or Borderlands 3, but the chart lists the same bundle as the GPU one, with Ghost Recon Breakpoint.