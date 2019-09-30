Trending

Two New Game Bundles Arrive for Ryzen and Radeon Buyers

AMD has announced brand-new "Raise the Game" and "Equipped to Win" bundles for customers who purchase the chipmaker's selected Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen desktop processors, respectively. Specific pre-built PCs or laptops, which employ the qualifying graphics cards and processors, are also eligible for the promotion.

(Image credit: AMD)

The "Raise the Game" bundle is exclusive to Radeon graphics card purchases. The qualifying models include the recently launched Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5700 and the older RX 590, RX 580, and RX 570 graphics cards. You get to pick between a free PC copy of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint with their corresponding in-game goodies. Borderland 3 players get an AMD Echo Device Communicator while Tom Clancy players receive the an AMD Clan Emblem and Shirt.

ModelBorderlands 3Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC
Radeon RX 5700 XTChoice of 1 GameYes
Radeon RX 5700
Radeon RX 590
Radeon RX 580
Radeon RX 570
Radeon VIIN/A
Radeon RX Vega Series
Radeon RX 560

The "Equipped to Win" bundle, on the other hand, is included with AMD's Ryzen desktop processors. If you buy a Ryzen 9 3000-series or Ryzen 7 3800X, you will receive free PC copies of The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3. Purchasers of the Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 2700 get to choose one of the two titles.

ModelBorderlands 3Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC
Ryzen 9 3000 SeriesGet Both GamesYes
Ryzen 7 3800X
Ryzen 7 3700XChoice of 1 Game
Ryzen 5 3600X
Ryzen 7 2700X
Ryzen 7 2700
Ryzen 5 3600N/A
Ryzen 5 3400G
Ryzen 5 2000 Series

In addition to the bundles, you'll also receive a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, where you can play Gears 5 and over 100 other PC titles. The "Raise the Game" and Equipped to Win" promotions will run until December 31.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 13thmonkey 30 September 2019 18:50
    now they just need stock of the 3900x
    Reply
  • bigdragon 30 September 2019 21:36
    Knowing that some of the money from a 3900X purchase will go to support Gearbox and Take 2 makes me not want one anymore. I do NOT want to financially support those companies given their shady antics. No, the included games are not "free" -- they're at "no additional cost" which means it's baked into MSRP.

    I do not like seeing AMD support companies that deplatform YouTubers, harass family members of modders via repeated phone calls, and send goons out to peoples' homes to intimidate them. I'd rather see AMD offer a rebate, game store credit, or other games.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 01 October 2019 00:27
    bigdragon said:
    Knowing that some of the money from a 3900X purchase will go to support Gearbox and Take 2 makes me not want one anymore. I do NOT want to financially support those companies given their shady antics. No, the included games are not "free" -- they're at "no additional cost" which means it's baked into MSRP.

    I do not like seeing AMD support companies that deplatform YouTubers, harass family members of modders via repeated phone calls, and send goons out to peoples' homes to intimidate them. I'd rather see AMD offer a rebate, game store credit, or other games.

    Yea the whole Epic exclusive thing has really changed my mind of Gearbox. Not the exclusive thing, I can wait, just the way they handled it and their CEOs management of it really put me off when it came to the game. And I love Borderlands.

    I don't blame AMD though. The majority of gamers don't care and they need to offer games that will entice people. Their performance is good but not good enough to pull people (GPU wise that is) so they offer popular games. I remember getting them when I bought ATI mostly. Was a nice extra.
    Reply
  • Zenuts 01 October 2019 21:14
    Ryzen 7 3700x is on the wrong tier on the table. It gives only 1 of the 2 games.
    Reply
  • cryoburner 02 October 2019 22:51
    bigdragon said:
    Knowing that some of the money from a 3900X purchase will go to support Gearbox and Take 2 makes me not want one anymore. I do NOT want to financially support those companies given their shady antics. No, the included games are not "free" -- they're at "no additional cost" which means it's baked into MSRP.
    I don't know for sure how their deal with the developers works out, but it may not be as simple as that. It could very well be that AMD only pays for game codes that are actually redeemed. At the very least, I doubt they are paying anywhere close to full retail price for each code. Probably more along the lines of bargain-bin pricing. And in the case of the Xbox Game Pass for PC, they might not even pay anything, or pay next to nothing, since it's pretty much a trial for a subscription service that Microsoft wants to get people hooked on who may not have tried it otherwise. Of course, it's hard to say for sure.

    Zenuts said:
    Ryzen 7 3700x is on the wrong tier on the table. It gives only 1 of the 2 games.
    It also sounds like the CPU bundle is for The Outer Worlds and/or Borderlands 3, but the chart lists the same bundle as the GPU one, with Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
    Reply