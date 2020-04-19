AMD Ryzen 4000 Joins GeForce MX350 In New Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop

Asus ZenBook 14 (Image credit: Asus)

A recent test submission spotted by database detective @_rogame shows that Asus is potentially preparing a new Zenbook 14 (UX434IQ) laptop. The device seemingly employs one of AMD's Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) chips.

Given its compact and slim body, the ZenBook 14 has always favored U-series processors that operate within a 15W envelope. Asus will probably refresh its ZenBook 14 family with new processors and among the options, there will be a model that leverages the Ryzen 7 4700U.

The Ryzen 7 4700U, which is based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and 7nm FinFET node, pushes the boundary for a U-series offering with eight cores, 16 threads and 8MB of L3 cache. The octa-core part flexes a 2 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock.

Asus ZenBook 14 (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter)

The Ryzen 7 4700U is pretty flexible when it comes to memory support. Laptop vendors can choose to pair the processor up with DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4-4266 memory. In Asus' case, the ZenBook 14 appears to come with 16GB of the latter, which discards the possibility of future expansion.

On the iGPU side, the Ryzen 7 4700U includes seven Vega Compute Units (CUs) that tick up to 1,600 MHz. Early benchmarks show that Renoir's iGPU is actually pretty decent. At any rate, Asus incorporates Nvidia's GeForce MX350 for more firepower.

The GeForce MX350 is based on the Pascal GP107 silicon. The graphics card carries 640 CUDA cores that operate with a 1,354 MHz base clock and 1,468 MHz boost clock. There's also 2GB of 7 Gbps GDDR5 memory onboard that communicates across a 64-bit memory interface for a memory bandwidth output of 56.06 GBps. Performance-wise, the GeForce MX350 is reportedly situated between the GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 960M.