Ryzen 5 3500 Specs Leak: Could Be New Budget CPU King

Hardware leaker TUM_APISAK, who has an impeccable track record, has leaked the core configuration and operating clocks for AMD's unannounced Ryzen 5 3500 processor.

(Image credit: AMD)

The Ryzen 5 3500 first appeared last month in a EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing with a bunch of other unannounced Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) processors. TUM_APISAK has shed some light on the chip's specifications. The Ryzen 5 3500 is reportedly equipped with six cores and six threads, making it the first Ryzen 3000-series part to arrive without SMT (Simultaneous Multithreading). According to the leak, this AMD hexa-core processor has a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock. The previous EEC listing has the Ryzen 5 3500 with a 65W TDP (thermal design power).

Model Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache TDP PCIe Lanes Memory Support MSRP Core i5-9600 6 / 6 3.1 GHz 4.6 GHz 9MB 65W PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2666 $213 - $224 Core i5-9500 6 / 6 3.0 GHz 4.4 GHz 9MB 65W PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2666 $192 - $202 Core i5-9400 6 / 6 2.9 GHz 4.1 GHz 9MB 65W PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2666 $182 Ryzen 5 3500* 6 / 6 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 16MB 65W PCIe 4.0 x 24 Dual DDR4-3200 ?

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

There's a good chance that the Ryzen 5 3500 could be an OEM-only part similar to the Ryzen 5 2500X. However, it would be a shame if that happens, considering that the Ryzen 5 3500 has the necessary attributes to be an awesome budget processor. Judging from the chip's specifications, it's evident that the Ryzen 5 3500 was developed to compete against Intel's hexa-core, HyperThreading-less processors, such as the Core i5-9400, Core i5-9500 or Core i5-9600.

The Ryzen 5 3500 shares the same core and thread count and TDP as the trio of Intel Core i5 parts. In terms of operating clocks, the Ryzen 5 3500 is right in between the Core i5-9400 and Core i5-9500. However, we know that operating clocks can be deceptive, and you can't judge which chip is better without real-world testing. The Ryzen 5 3500 has more features in its favor like more cache and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and DDR4-3200 memory modules.

The Ryzen 5 3500 should have the upperhand in pricing. For reference, the Ryzen 5 3600 six-core, 12-thread part has a $199 MSRP so we can expect the Ryzen 5 3500 to have a considerably lower price tag. The rival Core i5-9400 has a $182 MSRP. If AMD can price the Ryzen 5 3500 between $150 and $185, the chip will undoubtedly disrupt the budget CPU market.

