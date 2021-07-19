The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is now on sale at its Lowest Ever Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU is now $270 over at Newegg — taking the price down to its lowest yet!

Earlier this year, we were struggling to find availability for this chip, and dedicated ourselves to updating you on that availability with the 5600X stock tracker .

But now, while we see all other retailers offering small discounts on the processor, Newegg is offering $40 off with a discount code.

These benefits lead to strong gaming performance at an affordable price. In our own testing alongside an RTX 3090, the Ryzen 5 hit an impressive 161.6 FPS in Borderlands 3 at 1080p Ultra, 156.9 FPS in Far Cry 5 and 137.9 FPS in Hitman 2. Plus, when tested with something far more intense like Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020 at 1440p, frame rates reached 49.8 FPS.

Given the price of this processor, this is a seriously good price-to-power ratio and a worthwhile investment for your build.