The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Returns to its Lowest Ever Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU is now $280 over on Antonline’s eBay — taking the price down to its lowest yet!

Earlier this year, we were struggling to find availability for this chip, and dedicated ourselves to updating you on that availability with the 5600X stock tracker . But now, while we see all other retailers offering a $10 discount on the processor, Antonline has taken $20 off (only on its eBay page).

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $299.99, now $279.99 at eBay

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.View Deal

These benefits lead to strong gaming performance at an affordable price. In our own testing alongside an RTX 3090, the Ryzen 5 hit an impressive 161.6 FPS in Borderlands 3 at 1080p Ultra, 156.9 FPS in Far Cry 5 and 137.9 FPS in Hitman 2. Plus, when tested with something far more intense like Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020 at 1440p, frame rates reached 49.8 FPS.

Given the price of this processor, this is a seriously good price-to-power ratio and a worthwhile investment for your build.