AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X Zen 3 CPU Hits New Low at $200

If you’re in the market for an affordable mainstream processor to build a gaming rig, we’ve got some great news for you today. Just three weeks ago, AMD’s popular Ryzen 5 5600X processor was selling for $229, a new low for the chip. However, Newegg is currently selling the chip for just $200 thanks to a new promotional code that must be entered at checkout.

Newegg’s sale price for the 5600X is $228.99, but entering the code SSBQ2525 at checkout takes $28.99 off the price, which gets you down to the magic $200 mark. To put that price into perspective, the MSRP for the newly launched Ryzen 5 5600 is $199. However, the 5600X is the higher-performing part thank to its 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost frequencies compared to 3.5 GHz and 4.4 GHz, respectively, for the 5600.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $229, now $200 at Newegg after coupon code SSBQ2525 at Newegg

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

At $200, the 5600X solidifies its position as one of the best CPUs for gaming. We must also mention that Newegg is limiting customers to just one processor at this new low price, so don’t think about hoarding a stash for yourself.

The 5600X is based on AMD’s 7nm Zen 3 “Vermeer” architecture offering 6 cores and 12 threads. The processor, which uses the AM4 socket, is also supported by a wide variety of 400 and 500 Series motherboards and is even compatible with some 300 Series motherboards. The 5600X has a TDP of 65 watts and comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler in the box.

AMD has been on a price-cutting spree recently in the face of increased competition from Intel. Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake desktop processors entered the scene last year and wrested the performance/value crown away from AMD with several SKUs. AMD’s response was to trim prices across the board and introduce seven new chips, including the $99 Ryzen 3 4100.

However, the most intriguing newcomer entry is the Ryzen 7 5800X3D which trades 400 MHz/200 MHz (base/boost) in exchange for an extra 64MB of 3D V-Cache. According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is up to 15 percent faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming performance.