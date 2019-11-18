Trending

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Gets Cheaper Than Ever at $190

The octa-core CPU is on sale at Amazon for just $190, $140 off its normal price.

Update (11/30/2019): This deal has expired. Please check out our Cyber Monday Ryzen deals page or Cyber Monday CPU deals page for current AMD and Intel processor sales.

Who would have thought we would see the day where an octa-core processor sells for below the $200 mark? Well, ahead of Black Friday deals, AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X has dropped down to $190. That's an easy $140 off its normal price and the lowest price this CPU has ever been. 

The Ryzen 7 2700X comes rocking eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. It's one of those processors that is both adept at serious workloads and gaming. The Ryzen 7 2700X runs with a 3.7 GHz base clock speed but boasts a boost clock that climbs up to 4.3 GHz. Being an unlocked processor, you can even overclock the Ryzen 7 2700X for some extra performance.

On the expansion side, the Ryzen 7 2700X includes up to 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes for discrete graphics cards and four PCIe 3.0 lanes for NVMe storage. The processor officially supports dual-channel DDR4 memory kits up to 2,933 MHz.

The Ryzen 7 2700X has a 105W TDP (thermal design power) and comes with a Wraith Prism LED CPU cooler, which is more than capable of keeping the processor's operating temperature in check. However, if you plan on overclocking the chip, we highly recommend you purchase an aftermarket CPU cooler.

Should You Buy This CPU?

Be sure to check out our in-depth AMD Ryzen 7 2700X review before opening your wallet for this deal. You can also review our CPU buying guide for help with your decision. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see the best cheap CPUsour favorite gaming CPUs and favorite CPUs for productivity performance

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  delaro 06 September 2019 16:23
    The 3600 @ $199 is faster than the 2700X stock in nearly everything. The 2700 @ $184 offers the same core count and same cooler.
  GetSmart 07 September 2019 09:46
    
    The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X octa-core CPU is on sale at Amazon for just $199, $130 off its normal price.

    AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Is Cheaper Than Ever at $199 : Read more
    There is a double post?
  Third-Eye 07 September 2019 20:45
    delaro said:
    The 3600 @ $199 is faster than the 2700X stock in nearly everything. The 2700 @ $184 offers the same core count and same cooler.
    The 3600 is also slower than the 2700X in most multi-threaded tasks by about 15% but is the same price.
  delaro 07 September 2019 21:23
    Third-Eye said:
    The 3600 is also slower the the 2700X in most multi-threaded tasks by about 15% but is the same price.

    https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-5-3600/10.html

    That is not true it depends on the software the difference can be 5% in the 3600's favor or up to 15% in the 2700X's favor. Some of the more common uses like Gaming, Photoshop, and blender all favor the 3600.
  mdd1963 07 October 2019 00:05
    I saw nothing in reviews comparing the two where the 2700X was faster/better....(except perhaps the 2700X's lower temps and power consumption under load)

    Ergo, in comparison to the 3600, the 2700X should now be about $150 to be tempting..
  cypher50 18 November 2019 19:37
    Micro Center is offering the 2700X for $159.99. Even with tax, that seems to be an even better deal than Amazon.
  delaro 18 November 2019 20:03
    cypher50 said:
    Micro Center is offering the 2700X for $159.99. Even with tax, that seems to be an even better deal than Amazon.
    Provided you live near a Micro Center since that is in-store only, your going to find that most people don't.

    mdd1963 said:
    I saw nothing in reviews comparing the two where the 2700X was faster/better....(except perhaps the 2700X's lower temps and power consumption under load)

    Ergo, in comparison to the 3600, the 2700X should now be about $150 to be tempting..

    It depends on the operations, in gaming terms thought the 3600 leads by a slim margin in nearly every title you can find. If you can pick up a 2700x far cheaper than a 3600 then yes it's worth it.
