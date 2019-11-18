(Image credit: Amazon)

Update (11/30/2019): This deal has expired. Please check out our Cyber Monday Ryzen deals page or Cyber Monday CPU deals page for current AMD and Intel processor sales.

Who would have thought we would see the day where an octa-core processor sells for below the $200 mark? Well, ahead of Black Friday deals, AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X has dropped down to $190. That's an easy $140 off its normal price and the lowest price this CPU has ever been.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X| $189.59 ($139.41 off) @ Amazon The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X offers a big boost over the 1800X with better memory and cache performance. View Deal

The Ryzen 7 2700X comes rocking eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. It's one of those processors that is both adept at serious workloads and gaming. The Ryzen 7 2700X runs with a 3.7 GHz base clock speed but boasts a boost clock that climbs up to 4.3 GHz. Being an unlocked processor, you can even overclock the Ryzen 7 2700X for some extra performance.

On the expansion side, the Ryzen 7 2700X includes up to 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes for discrete graphics cards and four PCIe 3.0 lanes for NVMe storage. The processor officially supports dual-channel DDR4 memory kits up to 2,933 MHz.

The Ryzen 7 2700X has a 105W TDP (thermal design power) and comes with a Wraith Prism LED CPU cooler, which is more than capable of keeping the processor's operating temperature in check. However, if you plan on overclocking the chip, we highly recommend you purchase an aftermarket CPU cooler.

Should You Buy This CPU?

Be sure to check out our in-depth AMD Ryzen 7 2700X review before opening your wallet for this deal. You can also review our CPU buying guide for help with your decision. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see the best cheap CPUs, our favorite gaming CPUs and favorite CPUs for productivity performance.