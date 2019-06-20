AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Glides Past Intel Core i9-9900K In Leaked Geekbench Numbers

Geekbench 4 results for AMD's soon-to-be-released Ryzen 7 3800X processor have been unearthed, giving us some performance numbers to to compare against the Intel Core i9-9900K, with a grain of salt, of course.
A well-known tech hardware leaker known as TUM_APISAK on Twitter, spotted the benchmark numbers.
Both the Ryzen 7 3800X and i9-9900K are octa-core processors with 16 threads, making them natural rivals. However, that's where the similarities end. The Ryzen 7 3800X has a 3.8 GHz base clock speed and 4.5 GHz boost clock, while the i9-9900K runs with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 5 GHz boost clock. On paper, the i9-9900K should have the upperhand, but we know that's not always the case in the hardware world.
Intel Core i9-9900K vs. AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|Price (USD)
|Cores / Threads
|TDP
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Total Cache
|PCIe Lanes
|Memory Support
|Core i9-9900K
|$488
|8 / 16
|95W
|3.6 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|16MB
|PCIe 3.0 x16
|DDR4-2666
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|$399
|8 / 16
|105W
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|32MB
|PCIe 4.0 x24
|DDR4-3200
As always, performance leaks should be taken with a bit of salt. For starters, we don't know under what conditions the tests were performed, or if this is Engineering Sample (ES) silicon. Sometimes it's hard to find a comparable result where both test system's specifications match.
Photo Credits: Geekbench
One important aspect to note about the Ryzen 7 3800X result is that the test system was using DDR4-2133 memory. As third-generation Ryzen parts support DDR4-3200 memory out of the box, running slower memory will limit the chip's performance. With the aim of making this a fair fight, we set out to find a Geekbench 4 entry where the Core i9-9900K is paired with DDR4-2133 memory as well.
With both processors running with DDR4-2133 memory, it seems that AMD is catching up to Intel in single-core performance. Nevertheless, the Core i9-9900K is still around 1.09% faster here, according to the leaked numbers.
The multi-core results, on the other hand, are in AMD's favor. The Ryzen 7 3800X beats the Core i9-9900K by up to 4.95% in multi-core workloads.
The Core i9-9900K surpasses the Ryzen 7 3800X when it's combined with DDR4-2666 memory, Intel's official supported memory speed. The Core i9-9900K performs roughly 14.48% and 0.56% faster in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Basically, what this tells us is that Geekbench 4 is sensitive to memory speeds, and the Ryzen 7 3800X's performance is gimped with DDR4-2133 memory.
It's too early to declare the Ryzen 7 3800X as the winner. We'll have to wait for our in-depth review of the Ryzen 7 3800X to properly judge its performance. Rest assured that we won't be using DDR4-2133 memory in our tests.
*Nevermind, I think it's that we simply don't know yet.
How does this constitute AMD cheating? In any case, the 9900K still beats your CPU in the single thread score.
The benchmark shows the 9900K beating your processor, what are you looking at? These are scores directly from Geekbench, AMD has nothing to do with the intel benchmark. The one image that is lower than your processor is because they are using 2133Mhz memory to match what the AMD score is using.
A benchmark not even published by AMD => AMD cheating.
What next? Intel cannot release 10nm Desktop CPU this year => AMD cheating?
GLobal warming => AMD cheating
You forgot to add in "girlfriend leaving you => AMD Cheating" lol