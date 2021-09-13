AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Just Released, but You Can Already Get It for $20 off

AMD’s latest Cezanne processors give you a great price-to-performance ratio for low cost builds without discrete graphics. They were only just released, but you can already save on the list price!

At Newegg, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is now $20 off — taking the price down to $349.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: was $369.99, now $349 at Newegg with code 93XRY33

The more powerful of the two Cezanne CPUs — the Ryzen 7 5700G is a powerful 8-core processor with a 3.8GHz clock speed and plenty of headroom for overclocking, as well as decent integrated Radeon graphics for good 1080p gaming performance.View Deal

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 5700G review to see why this is a great budget CPU for your build. From the faster Zen 3 cores and superior power efficiency, to the consumer friendly bundled cooler and AM4 motherboard compatibility, this is a very capable and usable processor.

In fact, the iGPU numbers are unmatched in our testing. As long as you adjust your expectations and fidelity/resolution settings accordingly, Cezanne gives you solid performance without needing a separate GPU. Going more in depth, Far Cry 5 at 720p hit 72.4 FPS, while GTA V at the same resolution (with lowest settings and DX11) achieved 152.4 FPS.

A processor this good at this price point is already a good buy at MSRP, let alone with $20 off.