Trending

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Just Released, but You Can Already Get It for $20 off

By

Cezanne hits the ground running with a sale.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
(Image credit: Future)

AMD’s latest Cezanne processors give you a great price-to-performance ratio for low cost builds without discrete graphics. They were only just released, but you can already save on the list price!

At Newegg, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is now $20 off — taking the price down to $349.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: was $369.99, now $349 at Newegg with code 93XRY33
The more powerful of the two Cezanne CPUs — the Ryzen 7 5700G is a powerful 8-core processor with a 3.8GHz clock speed and plenty of headroom for overclocking, as well as decent integrated Radeon graphics for good 1080p gaming performance.View Deal

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 5700G review to see why this is a great budget CPU for your build. From the faster Zen 3 cores and superior power efficiency, to the consumer friendly bundled cooler and AM4 motherboard compatibility, this is a very capable and usable processor.

In fact, the iGPU numbers are unmatched in our testing. As long as you adjust your expectations and fidelity/resolution settings accordingly, Cezanne gives you solid performance without needing a separate GPU. Going more in depth, Far Cry 5 at 720p hit 72.4 FPS, while GTA V at the same resolution (with lowest settings and DX11) achieved 152.4 FPS.

A processor this good at this price point is already a good buy at MSRP, let alone with $20 off.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
Topics
CPUs
Deal