Trending

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Falls to its Lowest Ever Price in the Best CPU Deal of the Day

By

Even we didn't expect the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X price to be this low.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
(Image credit: Future)

AMD’s premium level Ryzen 9 5900X CPU is back down to its lowest price so far, $539.99, thanks to a huge discount at Best Buy.

This 12-core, 4.8 GHz boost clock processor is a great choice for anyone looking to add serious current-gen single and multi-core performance to their machine.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU: was $549.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy
Earning 4.5 stars in our review, this chip sets a mighty impressive benchmark for high-end gaming and application performance, all while delivering amazing power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support.View Deal

This chip's stellar specs lead to some stunningly fluid gameplay. In our own testing alongside an RTX 3090, the Ryzen 9 hit an impressive 163.2 FPS in Borderlands 3 at 1080p Ultra, exactly the same in Far Cry 5 and 150.7 FPS in Hitman 2. Plus, when tested with something far more intense like Microsoft Flight Simulator at 1440p, frame rates reached 52.4 FPS.

Combine that with blistering speeds in creative apps like Premiere Pro (the CPU hit a score of 959 in Puget Systems Benchmarking), and this is a powerful all-rounder to add to any build.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
Topics
CPUs
Deal