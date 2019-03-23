Upcoming Asus X570 Motherboards for Ryzen 3000-series Leak

(Image credit: AMD)

Ryzen 3000 is slated for a "mid-2019" release, so new information is surfacing ahead of the launch. The VideoCardz website published some new information about Asus's upcoming X570 boards, which are expected to launch at Computex, perhaps alongside Ryzen 3000.

VideoCardz says the X570 chipset will support PCIe 4.0 and be manufactured by AMD, not ASMedia, which produced the 300- and 400-series. Typically, these sorts of leaks are the first of many over a period of one to two months before a CPU launches, so if these leaks continue and we start seeing more substantial leaks (box art, for instance), then the Ryzen 3000 series is surely soon to follow.

The list of leaked motherboards models is as follows:

ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI) ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING PRIME X570-P PRIME X570-PRO Pro WS X570-ACE TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI) TUF GAMING X570-PLUS

While model names might not give us much insight into what Asus is planning, it is important to note that this list includes one of Asus's highest end motherboards, the Formula, which it has only used for Intel-based boards. Asus bringing it to the Ryzen family implies that AMD's next CPUs are now worthy of the brand, perhaps because Asus believes the processors are truly equal to Intel's 9th generation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

ITX fans will be pleased to see the Impact come to Ryzen, another formerly Intel-only part, especially because Asus only has two ITX Ryzen motherboards, one for X370 and the other for B450. Otherwise, this lineup is what many would expect to see based on Asus's 400-series lineup.

Want to comment on this story? Let us know what you think in the Tom's Hardware Forums.