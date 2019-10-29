Rumored Prices for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 TRX40 Motherboards

We know that TRX40 motherboards for AMD’s high-end desktop (HEDT) Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series CPUs are coming. Thus far, we’ve spotted MSI’s Creator TRX40 motherboard, as well as a couple of Gigabyte’s boards, but so far there's been no information about pricing -– until now.

A hardware leaker known as @Momomo_us on Twitter tweeted two price tags today pointing to TRX40 boards that appear to come with price tags of AU$833.83 and AU$1,343.52, respectively ( about $573 and $923).

(Image credit: Momomo_us/Twitter)

The leaker also tweeted another image with the motherboard’s names blurred out, albeit badly. From these, we can make out that the words Asus Prime TRX40 Pro and the Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme.

(Image credit: Momomo_us/Twitter)

Of course, given the prices of the current generation of Threadripper motherboards, which use the TR4 CPU socket, these prices shouldn’t be too surprising. But since these prices aren't confirmed, we should take them with a pinch of salt. We suspect the boards will actually debut at a less steep price, considering pricing from the same model boards for the Ryzen-2000 series. What's more important here is that we have more evidence of the upcoming launch of TRX40 boards.

Motherboards with the TRX40 chipset are expected to become the premium tier of Threadripper motherboards, catering to AMD's Ryzen 3000-series Threadripper CPUs that will pack up to 32 CPU cores. These will be based on the Zen2 architecture built on the 7nm lithographic process.

AMD has confirmed that the Ryzen 3000 Threadripper will debut in November.