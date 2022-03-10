AMD's New Ryzen Processors Listed for Sale in Europe, 5800X3D at $475

AMD looks set to release a salvo of new processors to try and recapture some of the gains made by Intel's extensive set of Alder Lake desktop CPU releases this year. Prolific PC hardware leaker momomo_us has spotted some European retail pricing for the new and as yet officially unannounced AMD CPUs. We must take this with a pinch of salt, but are happy to see the reliable source has included both pre-and post-VAT prices for us to ponder over this time.

(Image credit: momomo_us)

As well as the glamorous and highly anticipated new Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD is fleshing out its Ryzen 5000 range with some inbetweeners like the Ryzen 7 5700X and a decent selection of processors to compete directly against Intel's surge in sales in the lower-end Core i5 and i3 performance (plus Pentium and Celeron) categories. This thrust will be represented by the likes of the Ryzen 5 5600, 5500, 4500, and Ryzen 3 4100.

We reported on most of these processors being confirmed by a retailer in the Philippines only a couple of days ago, but now we have the actual pricing. The table below contains the Ryzen lineup, with new processors shown in italics. In addition, we have original Euro pricing alongside US dollar equivalents for your reference.

Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series MSRP Ryzen 9 5950X $799 Ryzen 9 5900X $549 Ryzen 7 5800X3D $475 / €428 Ryzen 7 5800X $449 Ryzen 7 5700X $318 / €287 Ryzen 5 5600X $299 Ryzen 5 5600 $217 / €196 Ryzen 5 5500 $175 / €158

In addition to the above, the leaker's SKU pricing data suggests we will get a new Ryzen 5 4500 CPU at $146 / €132 and a Ryzen 3 4100 at $115 / €104. Due to being in the Ryzen 4000 family, we expect some of them to be based upon the Zen 2 CPU architecture or a modernized/modified form of it.

Data also indicates a trio of new Ryzen 5000 APUs (codenamed Cezanne, mixing Zen 3 CPU and Vega GPU) will be arriving. Oddly, these are unnamed in the inventory and price data, but one will be a 4C/8T part, with the other two offering 6C/12T configurations.

Referencing back to our earlier report on these processors again, rumors suggest that some of the new lower-end Ryzen chips fleshing out the series have been created from Cezanne APUs which didn't make the grade due to iGPU issues.

The logic behind the new Ryzen 4000 series (Zen 2, Renoir-X) CPUs isn't as clear, but we must consider the extent and depth of Intel's Alder Lake SKUs and AMD's desire to answer as best as it can. It would be hard to deny that AMD has neglected lower- and mid-range price points for quite some time.

With purported pricing beginning to leak, it shouldn't be long until we see AMD officially launch and release the above processors. Launch press releases and presentations will give us a better idea of how some of the more unexpected releases outlined above fit into its plans, and who might be expected to purchase these CPUs and APUs.